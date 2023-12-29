Top-Ranked LEO A DALY Focuses on Veteran Healthcare and Well-Being

Transforming The Human Experience for Veterans Coast to Coast

WASHINGTON, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LEO A DALY claims top spot as the nation's largest Veterans Affairs facility architecture and architecture/engineering (AE) firm for 2023, as reported in Building Design+Construction's 2023 Giants 400 Report.

Temple Terrace VA Clinic and Domiciliary in Tampa, FloridaCopyright LEO A DALY and Cullinan Properties. Photography by Rob-Harris Productions, Inc. (PRNewswire)

Pete Yakowicz, LEO A DALY VP and National Director of Federal Healthcare has dedicated over 42 years to working with the VA, including medical centers and clinics across the nation. He shares, "We have had the privilege of spending considerable time with Veterans and the VA staff who care for them. We use this meaningful collaboration to address the unique generational, physical, mental, social and gender-specific needs of Veterans and to design healing spaces that enhance their well-being by utilizing a patient-centered, team approach."

Serving the VA for over 70 years, LEO A DALY devotes integrated design teams to help advance care. The recently-opened Temple Terrace VA Clinic and Domiciliary in Tampa, Florida is the first facility to combine nearly every mental health service the VA offers in one location. Up the coast in Connecticut the VA West Haven Medical Center design showcases a new clinical care tower and specialized surgical platform with high-tech, integrated equipment to enable hybrid, cardiothoracic, orthopedic, urology/cystoscopy, and robotic procedures.

Centrally located, the Veterans Hospital in Tulsa transforms outdated office buildings into a high-performing hospital serving the acute care needs in northeast Oklahoma. It is only the second project nationwide to implement the Federal CHIP-IN Act, with the Omaha VA Ambulatory Care Center being the first to allow public-private partnerships to help fund and expedite the construction of healthcare facilities for Veterans.

On the west coast, LEO A DALY continues to work on the complete redevelopment of the West Los Angeles VA Campus (north and south). This includes the design of a new Critical Care Center and planning for an Ambulatory Care Center to create an advanced, comprehensive, and pedestrian-centered south medical campus. The north campus includes therapeutic and supportive housing for homeless Veterans. Also of significant size and exceptional design further up the coast is the expansion, seismic upgrade and renovation of the VA Medical Center in Portland, OR.

About LEO A DALY

Established in 1915, LEO A DALY is an international architecture, engineering, planning and interior design firm. The firm's diverse portfolio includes projects in more than 91 countries, all 50 US states and the District of Columbia. The privately held practice has more than 400 design and engineering professionals in 9 studios worldwide.

Planning | Architecture | Engineering | Interiors (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LEO A DALY