Achieve Your New Year's Goals With Health Insights From ActivatedYou by Maggie Q, Featuring Dietary Supplement Morning Complete

A Powerful Daily Wellness Drink That Supports Energy Levels, Digestive Function, and Stress Management for Overall Wellness

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the new year approaches, the air is filled with aspirations for positive change and self-improvement. It's a time when resolutions are made, and goals are set to create a better version of ourselves. This new year, however, let's not overlook the fundamental truth that the best foundation for achieving our aspirations lies in good gut health and overall well-being.

ActivatedYou Morning Complete is a potent daily wellness beverage, comprising of ten distinctive wellness support blends. These blends synergistically contribute to a healthy, high-functioning body, aid in stress management, and help promote a healthy body weight. The product offers three delightful flavors—apple cinnamon, citrus medley, and mixed berry—each infused with essential fiber, probiotics, prebiotics, and health-boosting antioxidants. (PRNewswire)

The journey to a healthier, more fulfilling life starts with a commitment to overall wellness. It's about more than just shedding a few pounds or adopting a trendy exercise routine – it's an approach that encompasses physical, mental, and digestive well-being. To help you kickstart your wellness journey, actor and wellness advocate Maggie Q's ActivatedYou ® shares their top tips to improve your well-being.

Cultivate Mindfulness : Mental well-being is inextricably linked to stress management and mindfulness. Incorporate practices such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or yoga into your daily routine to reduce stress levels. Taking time for self-care activities promotes a positive mindset, improves cognitive function, and contributes to overall mental well-being.

Prioritize Balanced Nutrition : Embrace a balanced diet rich in whole foods, including fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Focus on portion control and mindful eating to support optimal physical health.

Support Digestive Health with a Nutrient-Dense Supplement: Consider incorporating a wellness drink like ActivatedYou ® Morning Complete ® into your daily routine. This comprehensive dietary supplement is designed to support regular digestive function and promote overall wellness. Packed with essential nutrients, including probiotics and prebiotics, it serves as a convenient and delicious addition to your morning routine, providing the foundation for a day filled with vitality and energy. Remember, a healthy gut can positively impact your entire body, making it easier to achieve your New Year's resolutions.†* Consider incorporating a wellness drink likeinto your daily routine. This comprehensive dietary supplement is designed to support regular digestive function and promote overall wellness. Packed with essential nutrients, including probiotics and prebiotics, it serves as a convenient and delicious addition to your morning routine, providing the foundation for a day filled with vitality and energy. Remember, a healthy gut can positively impact your entire body, making it easier to achieve your New Year's resolutions.†*

What is ActivatedYou Morning Complete?†*

ActivatedYou Morning Complete is a complete "wellness in a glass" dietary supplement meticulously crafted to foster a healthy, high-functioning body. Tailored to support a healthy body weight, this product is made of eight blends, each contributing to its comprehensive benefits. Included in its formulation are key blends such as metabolic enhancers, probiotics, green superfoods, prebiotic fibers, adaptogens, antioxidants, and cellular function and liver support blends. These blends work synergistically to provide a multi-faceted approach to wellness. By nurturing your gut health, ActivatedYou Morning Complete optimizes nutrient absorption, creating a foundation for elevated overall well-being.

Beyond its focus on gut health, this potent dietary supplement extends its benefits to stress management. ActivatedYou Morning Complete assists in managing and alleviating feelings of stress, contributing to a healthy and well-functioning body as you age. You can enjoy these benefits in the following three flavors - apple cinnamon, citrus medley, and mixed berry.

How to Use ActivatedYou Morning Complete

To add ActivatedYou Morning Complete into your daily regimen, simply add one scoop of the easy-dissolve powder to the beverage of your choice. Maggie Q's ActivatedYou suggests mixing Morning Complete with 8oz of water or iced green tea.

ActivatedYou Morning Complete can be purchased from the official ActivatedYou website. It is available for $79 and comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee (minus shipping), ensuring your satisfaction.

About Maggie Q

As a health advocate, animal rights activist, founder of fitness apparel brand Qeep Up, ActivatedYou founder, and actor—best known for her roles in Nikita, Designated Survivor, and Mission: Impossible III, Maggie Q uses her name to advocate for those in need. Maggie's personal health struggles led her to do extensive research in the world of nutrition and inspired her to create her own line of wellness supplements, ActivatedYou . Follow @maggieq on Instagram.

About ActivatedYou

ActivatedYou was founded by health advocate, animal rights activist, and actor Maggie Q, with Dr. Frank Lipman, a renowned gut-health expert and a pioneer of integrative medicine. ActivatedYou's unique formulas blend the latest in cutting-edge health and nutrition with age-old Eastern traditions and healthy ingredients for unique, effective formulas designed to help revolutionize health and improve lives. ActivatedYou's best-selling products include Advanced Restorative Probiotic , AdrenaLife , and Active Enzyme . To learn more about Maggie Q's ActivatedYou line, visit www.activatedyou.com and follow @activatedyou on Instagram, @ActivatedYou on Twitter, and ActivatedYou on YouTube.

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

