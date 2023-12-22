Need a Last-Minute Present This Holiday Season? Give the Gift of Travel

– Fairmont Hotels & Resorts gift cards open up a world of possibilities –

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - In the final hours of the gift-giving season, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts gift cards are available for purchase online for immediate delivery and redemption.

Fairmont Banff Springs (CNW Group/Fairmont Hotels & Resorts) (PRNewswire)

Enjoy the winter wonderland in a real life snow globe. The only hotel in the area with a true ski-in, ski-out experience, Fairmont Tremblant has debuted a stunning new outdoor pool terrace, emerging as both a modern wellness oasis and a premier après ski experience, with sought-after views of the slopes and the village.

Follow Fairmont Château Whistler's Experience Guides for off-the-track outings and mountain adventures to discover the true essence of the region. From snow shoeing around Lost Lake, to taking a dip in Polar Bear Lake, the resort's expert guides are the best hosts for enjoying the mesmerizing beauty of winter.

Guests have three options for enjoying the pristine powder and diverse terrain of the Canadian Rockies. Fairmont's castle in the clouds, Fairmont Banff Springs, offers multiple ways to play in the snow, from snowshoeing and snow tubing, to snowmobiling and sleigh rides, to exploring the small mountain town of Banff. Perched right on the spectacular frozen Lake Louise, Fairmont Château Lake Louise is the perfect home base for sleigh rides around the lake, winter campfires, ice skating, and warm mulled wine from the Ice Bar. Snuggle by the fire in one of Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge's cozy cabins or the picturesque main lodge overlooking Lac Beauvert, before venturing out to explore the frozen natural wonderland.

Escape the cold to one of Fairmont's luxury oceanfront resorts. Following Fairmont Mayakoba's recent multi-million-dollar renovation, the resort debuted a complete overhaul of all guest rooms, casitas, and suites; all restaurants & bars; the resort's three beach pools and main pool; reception area, and lobby. The crown jewel of the project, the resort's breathtaking new beach club, Maykana, delivers grand terraces, private luxury cabanas, sunken fire pits, seaside pools, and five new dining experiences with sweeping ocean views of the Caribbean.

Fresh off an extensive property-wide transformation, Fairmont Kea Lani boasts new artfully redesigned suites and villas, along with a newly reimagined open-air lobby – complete with flowing waterfalls, lush gardens, and breathtaking ocean views. Just beyond the lobby is Hale Kukuna, the resort's brand-new Hawaiian culture center, an immersive space designed to inspire deeper connections to Maui and Hawai'i.

Indulge at one of Fairmont's signature spas. Introducing Fairmont Pacific Rim's new Nordic Spa. Surrounded by harbour and mountain views, soak in the hot tub, submerge in the cold plunge, and find solace in the cedar plank sauna. Be gently reintroduced into reality in heated relaxation areas while draped in cozy robes and slippers, sip on creative cocktails or champagne, and nourish with a delicious menu of seasonal and local dishes.

Everything about the Forbes Travel Guide Five Star-rated 14,000-square-foot spa at Fairmont Century Plaza, in Los Angeles, spells relaxation, rejuvenation and mind-body harmony - nurturing beauty inside and out. Step under the experiential rainfall-style shower and select the optimal pressure, scent and color to match your mood. Unwind in the aromatherapy steam room and detox in the sanarium, a moderate temperature sauna with increased humidity for maximum comfort. Best-in-class amenities also include a female-only Himalayan salt room and modern hammam. The spa also offers a first-of-its-kind biohacking treatment developed in collaboration with leading authority Dr. Oz Garcia.

Splurge on one of Fairmont's unforgettable suites. The 6,000-square-foot sprawling Penthouse Suite at Fairmont San Francisco is the ultimate in urban luxury. Custom furnishings, hand-carved woods and original artwork by greats like David Hockney accent the regal golds, purples and blues, setting the tone of 1920s eclectic opulence. Start with cocktails in the two-story library, and look for the secret passage hidden behind one of the bookcases. Enjoy dinner in the formal dining room, which seats up to 30 guests in Art Deco style. Indulge in desserts on the sprawling Mediterranean-inspired terrace. Retire after dinner to the ornate Moorish-design billiard room or enjoy live entertainment with the living room grand piano.

Famed for its history of lavish events and hosting the stars of screen and stage, The Plaza, A Fairmont Managed Hotel, offers a number of sumptuous suites, complete with white glove butler service. The two-story Penthouse Suite boasts a private terrace offering incredible views of the city and Central Park. Designed by Oscar winner Catherine Martin, the elegant Fitzgerald Suite perfectly evokes the era of author F. Scott Fitzgerald, one of The Plaza's most illustrious patrons. Look for the pink door down the corridor and step into Eloise's very own room at The Plaza, complete with a sparkly pink headboard, zebra carpet, and a huge neon sign that says "Eloise!".

Gift cards go even further with Fairmont Moments. Receive up to 25 percent off stays through April 30, 2024, when booked before March 29, 2024, at participating Fairmont Hotels & Resorts. Members of ALL - Accor Live Limitless, Accor's loyalty programme, enjoy the benefit of up to an additional 10 percent off with Members' Rates, among other perks.

Fairmont Century Plaza (CNW Group/Fairmont Hotels & Resorts) (PRNewswire)

Fairmont San Francisco (CNW Group/Fairmont Hotels & Resorts) (PRNewswire)

