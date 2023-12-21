Waters Corporation to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MILFORD, Mass., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) announced that Udit Batra Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30PM Eastern Time (4:30PM Pacific Standard Time (PST)).

A live webcast of the event will be available on the 'Events & Presentations' section of Waters' Investor Relations website at https://ir.waters.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

