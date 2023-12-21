SOUTHWEST AIRLINES NAMED THE TOP AIRLINE FOR JOB GROWTH AND OPPORTUNITY BY THE AMERICAN OPPORTUNITY INDEX

Index ranks best workplaces in America for Employees to advance their careers

DALLAS, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is proud of its recognition as an Employer Honoree on the 2023 American Opportunity Index, a ranking that measures the effectiveness of companies in developing talent to drive business performance and advance individual Employees' careers. Southwest® ranked as the top airline on the Index for the second consecutive year.

"From our first flight in 1971 until today, it's our People that make Southwest the airline with Heart," said Elizabeth Bryant, Senior Vice President & Chief People Officer at Southwest Airlines. "My Southwest journey began 26 years ago as a Training Instructor, and I've loved supporting various Teams and diversifying my career in ways I never imagined since then. Southwest's dedication to fostering an environment that celebrates and empowers Employees creates continued learning and growth opportunities across all stages of careers."

Southwest Airlines® encourages its People to pursue their passions by leveraging the carrier's resources to achieve their career aspirations. Southwest's Career Mobility Center offers Employees a place to explore internal career opportunities, discover new roles, or prepare for a promotion through services like career advising sessions, resume review, interview preparation resources, and more. The airline also provides numerous career growth and development resources to diversify skill sets, including in-person or virtual courses, mentorship programs, and more.

The American Opportunity Index is a joint project of the Burning Glass Institute, Harvard Business School's Managing the Future of Work Project, and the Schultz Family Foundation. The Index is the only measure of employer quality that evaluates Employees at America's largest employers over time, assessing how well companies manage their most important asset—their people. The Index's results aren't based on corporate surveys but on an independent analysis drawn from how Employees reported changes in their work history on social media and online resume platforms, as well as comprehensive salary and job-posting data.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 74,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 126 million Customers carried in 2022. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. As the airline with Heart, Southwest has set a goal to work toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Southwest has also set near-term targets and a three-pillar strategy to achieve its environmental goals. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/planet.

1 Based on U.S. Dept. Of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey since Q1 2021

2 Fulltime-equivalent active Employees

3 1973-2019 annual profitability

