INVICTA WATCH GROUP ENTERS THE F2 CHAMPIONSHIP AS INVICTA RACING

MIAMI, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invicta Watch Group has announced that it has taken an ownership stake in UK-based FIA Formula 2 Team Invicta Virtuosi Racing. As part of the agreement, the team will adopt the brand identity of Invicta Watch Group, including Invicta's iconic yellow and black branding and be renamed Invicta Racing from the start of the 2024 season.

The investment will allow the team to continue to operate with its winning culture and team, as well as developing operations off-track by bolstering its marketing and communication activities. Invicta plans on releasing a collection of Invicta Racing watches and other lifestyle products which will encompass all elements of Invicta's growing participation in motorsport.

As the official feeder series to the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, Formula 2 has continued to grow exponentially in 2023 with the series' TV audiences and social media following trending upward at unprecedented levels. The season also saw great racing with three Feature Race wins for Invicta Virtuosi Racing, including dominant performances in Hungary and Abu Dhabi, as well as a sensational charge from the midfield to win at Spa-Francorchamps.

Eyal Lalo, CEO of Invicta Watch Group said, "We are thrilled to expand our presence in Formula 2 and in one of the best performing teams on the grid. Invicta continues to be one of the fastest growing watch brands in the world, and our association in Formula 2 only supports this. Our collectors have certainly shown how much they enjoy our participation in motorsport, so this was a natural step forward. This announcement represents a significant increase in Invicta's involvement in Formula 2, a championship we see as having a tremendous reach with a loyal and engaged fanbase. I'd like to take this opportunity to thank Declan, Andy, and Paul for their help and support in putting this together and we look forward to working with them and their amazing team as we continue to embrace a winning culture."

Declan Lohan, CEO, Invicta Racing said, "It's been a pleasure working with Invicta over the past twelve months as an official partner of our team, and our partnership to date has certainly helped elevate our team's presence both inside and outside of F2. This new partnership allows us to increase our competitiveness across all facets of our business, and so we are delighted we could make it happen."

About Invicta Watch Group - INVICTA, the flagship brand of INVICTA WATCH GROUP was founded in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland in 1837. Invicta has been recognized for its vast number of designs and product innovations targeted to all demographics and age groups as well as a strong following from collectors worldwide. Invicta has over 4000 unique models and styles of watches, and has received over 55 design and mechanical patents, in addition to holding over 1,250 trademarks. The company has received the coveted Red Dot design award for product design and innovation. This long and rich heritage in innovation and design continues to define the Invicta brand identity and its unique and exclusive positioning in the watch industry.

In addition to its iconic INVICTA brand, INVICTA WATCH GROUP owns, designs, manufactures and distributes the TechnoMarine, S. Coifman, and Glycine Switzerland brands. Additionally, it has long-standing license agreements with Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, DC Comics, Warner Brothers, US Army, US Navy, NFL, MLB and the NHL, among others, for high end collectible and limited-edition watches. From high-end, luxury Swiss time pieces to accessible fashion watches, each of the Invicta brands is recognized for inherent quality and distinctive style. Collectively, the Invicta brands are sold worldwide in over 3000+ retail points of sale. Please visit www.invictawatchgroup.com and www.invictawatch.com for more information on all of its brands.

For any media inquiries, please contact Aline Drucker, Esq. at adrucker@invictawatch.com.

About Invicta Racing – Invicta Racing is one of the most successful teams in recent FIA Formula 2 history, winning eighteen races over the past five years and achieving three consecutive runners-up finishes in the FIA Formula 2 Teams Championship from 2019-2021. Founded in 2012, the team initially competed in the Auto GP series, finishing as runners up in the 2014 teams championship. In 2015 Virtuosi became the operating outfit for the Russian Time team in GP2 (now FIA Formula 2), winning the inaugural FIA Formula 2 Teams Championship in 2017, before fully taking over the team in 2019. For the 2024 season, the team fields 2023 FIA Formula 3 Champion and McLaren Driver Development Programme driver Gabriel Bortoleto, as well as Alpine Academy driver Kush Maini, entering his second year in the series.

View original content:

SOURCE Invicta Watch Group