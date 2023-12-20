New Cold Storage 3PL Revs Forward in Unprecedented Ramp Up

Arcadia Cold fulfills launch goal of creating national US platform in one year

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Cold Storage & Logistics is closing 2023 with five ribbon cuttings for brand-new, large scale cold storage warehouses under their belt. After two years of planning and preparation, the Company is fully operational and actively serving customers in each of their five new facilities, Hazleton, PA; Fort Worth, TX; Atlanta, GA; Phoenix, AZ; and Reno, NV.

Arcadia Cold's facilities total 60 million cubic feet in critical distribution markets, with significant scale and available capacity necessary to support the needs of food manufacturers, retailers and foodservice companies. Each facility is fully racked and designed to handle the demands of today's food supply chain.

"Not only is Arcadia proving the quality of the team they have built, but we are raising industry standards in customer service," said JD Schwefler, Arcadia's Head of Site Selection and Design Solutions, "We set out on a mission to build a network of new, modern facilities focused on customer needs and we are now delivering on that mission."

"We have developed new, high-quality cold storage assets at a time where there are a lot of aging buildings in the United States," Chris Hughes, Arcadia President & CEO said. "We are excited to be a new disruptive player in an otherwise antiquated industry with our new facilities, passionate team, and leading-edge technology."

About Arcadia Cold: Arcadia Cold specializes in providing third-party handling, storage, distribution, and value-added services to the food industry. We are on a mission to design and deploy modern facilities and provide innovative solutions through the practical application of technology, creating meaningful value for our customers while helping them meet their strategic objectives – establishing The New Age of cold chain. www.arcadiacold.com

