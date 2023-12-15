Poppulo Names Ruth Fornell Chief Executive Officer

Fornell's deep industry and operational leadership experience position Poppulo for its next phase of growth and innovation

DENVER and CORK, Ireland, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poppulo, a leading communications experience software company, announced the appointment of Ruth Fornell as the company's new chief executive officer, effective Monday, December 18.

"Our solutions help brands engage audiences through effective communications," said Ruth Fornell , Poppulo, incoming CEO.

Fornell, who succeeds co-founder David Levin, will lead Poppulo through its next evolution of growth. Levin, who has served as the company's CEO since 2005, will remain an active member of the company's board of directors and will work closely with Fornell to execute a seamless transition for Poppulo's global workforce and customer base.

As CEO, Fornell will lead Poppulo's executive leadership team and travel between the company's US headquarters in Denver, Colorado, and its European headquarters in Cork, Ireland. Fornell joins Poppulo at a major inflection point for the company as it actively builds on its innovative communications solutions designed for the modern workplace, including its recently unveiled next-gen AI platform, which delivers highly impactful communications experiences for the enterprise.

"Poppulo's solutions help brands engage key audiences through effective communications and drive better business outcomes for the enterprise," said Ruth Fornell, Poppulo's incoming CEO. "We're on a mission to help brands push their business forward through better employee engagement and a frictionless customer journey. I am proud to join Poppulo and build on the company's strong foundation of innovation and customer-centric solutions. I am grateful for David's vision, leadership, and the foundation he and his team have set, which we can swiftly and strategically build upon to benefit all our key stakeholders."

Fornell brings more than 30 years of industry expertise and has a track record of driving enterprise growth. She has held leadership roles at Sovos, ACI Worldwide, and NCR, where she was lauded for her ability to grow global business operations, customer-centric leadership, and a penchant for creating high-performing teams.

"Leading Four Winds Interactive for more than 18 years has been a deeply meaningful part of my life," said David Levin, Poppulo's CEO. "The journey has been its reward, and the opportunity to work with amazing people, both our teams and customers, has been incredibly fulfilling. Ruth is an exceptional leader and an ideal fit for Poppulo. I'm thrilled to welcome and support her as she joins Poppulo and continues the journey."

Poppulo revolutionized employee and customer communication experiences and provides sophisticated workplace communication solutions to more than 4,500 global customers. The company's marquee solution, Harmony Platform, is designed to further enhance modern hybrid workplace communication through the power of its AI software.

About Poppulo

Poppulo is the leading communications and workplace experience software company. The Poppulo Harmony platform helps enterprise organizations achieve more by effortlessly connecting their employees, customers, and workplaces through omnichannel employee communications, digital signage, and workplace management. Poppulo's 4,500+ customer base is representative of the world's most successful companies, including 47 of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.poppulo.com . Follow Poppulo on LinkedIn and on Twitter .

