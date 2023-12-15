CATL's Shenxing battery wins the AUTOBEST 2024 award

NINGDE, China, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 15, the international jury panel of AUTOBEST announced that CATL's Shenxing battery has won the TECHNOBEST 2024 award following voting by jury members from 31 European nations. This is the first time a battery product has won the TECHNOBEST award, and CATL is the first China-based company to win this title.

AUTOBEST is among the most prestigious auto juries in Europe and has been giving awards since 2001. The jury recognized Shenxing battery for its disruptive innovation: "CATL launched Shenxing, the world's first 4C superfast charging LFP battery, capable of delivering 400 km of driving range with a 10-minute charge as well as a range of over 700 km on a single full charge. Shenxing is expected to considerably alleviate fast charging anxiety for EV users and opens up an era of EV superfast charging. Focusing on the very nature of electrochemistry, CATL continues its innovation in material and electrochemistry and system structure in an all-round way, achieving superfast charging, high energy density and high level of safety at the same time in a creative manner. Shenxing pushes beyond the boundaries of the performance of LFP chemistry, leading innovation in the battery industry."

"CATL, led by the founder Robin Zeng, is a phenomenon in the battery industry, with many breakthrough technologies. The last one, Shenxing, is another revolution proposed by CATL to the benefit of the customers all around the world who will have a much faster recharging time, a better energy density and a high level of safety," said Dan Vardie, the founder and chairman of AUTOBEST. "

Shenxing battery was launched in August this year and will achieve mass production by the end of this year. As of now, CATL has established cooperation with various OEMs to supply Shenxing battery, including NETA, CHERY, BAIC BJEV, JIDU, VOYAH, and others. Electric vehicles equipped with Shenxing battery will be available on the market in the first quarter of 2024.

AUTOBEST jury selects awards each year through comprehensive tests including on-road and on-track driving sessions, which stand as the most intricate and comprehensive sets in contemporary motoring media. AUTOBEST has established several accolades, each representing a paramount recognition within its specific domain. Among these accolades, TECHNOBEST holds a preeminent position as the oldest, most authentic, and traditionally revered award. It is specifically dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the cutting-edge technologies in the automotive industry.

AUTOBEST jury presents awards in a different European country each year. The upcoming 23rd AUTOBEST Awards Gala will take place in May 2024 in Luxembourg.

View original content:

SOURCE Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited