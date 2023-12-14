Aquila Recognized for the Second Year in a Row as a Top 10 Corporate Services Wellness Provider by Manage HR Magazine for 2023

MIAMI, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Aquila, a frontrunner in on-site fitness and wellbeing management, has been recognized as a Top 10 Corporate Services Wellness Company for 2023 by Manage HR magazine. This repeat recognition highlights Aquila's persistent leadership and forward-thinking in the realm of corporate wellness.

Building on last year's success, the Top 10 list highlights wellness companies that continue to influence the industry. These companies stand out for their impactful contributions, particularly in adapting to evolving wellness needs and integrating cutting-edge solutions and market expertise.

"I am thrilled to see Aquila honored among the Top 10 for the second year in a row. This distinction affirms our commitment to evolving our wellness services post-pandemic, focusing on holistic fitness and wellbeing," said I. Yvan Miklin, President & CEO, Aquila. "Our sustained recognition is a testament to our team's dedication and our innovative approach to corporate wellness."

Aquila's services are tailored to meet the diverse needs of corporations, government entities, and real estate properties. The company excels in managing wellness programs, on-site fitness facilities, and virtual services. Their holistic approach encompasses health coaching, personal fitness training, dietary guidance by registered dietitians, and digital wellness solutions.

"Our approach has always been to create personalized, coach-led training programs that directly address the unique wellness challenges and objectives of each member," Miklin added. "In today's world, lifestyle wellness programming is not just an option but a necessity. Through education, support, and accountability, we empower individuals to mitigate lifestyle-related health risks. Our success is reflected in the improved health outcomes and increased engagement we see in our clients' employees and members of our programs."

Read more in the feature article 'Aquila: Fostering Healthier Workplaces' in the latest edition of Manage HR Magazine here.

About Aquila

A pioneering force in workplace health and wellness solutions, Aquila boasts 30 years of prowess in designing, developing, and managing workplace amenities, fitness services, and wellbeing engagement. The Aquila model also provides demonstrable ROI through data gathering and reporting.

