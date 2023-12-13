ZE Government Solutions Announces Air Force SBIR Phase I Contract to Provide New Object Classification for Coastline Threats

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZE Government Solutions (ZEGS), a wholly owned subsidiary of AI-based gun detection leader ZeroEyes, today announced it has been selected by AFWERX for a SBIR Phase I contract focused on new object classification to investigate its potential to fill capability gaps in the Department of the Air Force (DAF).

For this project, ZEGS will use its cutting-edge green screen lab to create a portfolio of models enabling the Air Force to proactively secure waterside installations against potential coastline threats. These might include small watercraft or fishing vessels conducting reconnaissance on U.S. operations at home and abroad.

The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through a faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and losing bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering 'The Open Topic' SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now in December 2023, ZEGS will continue its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

"This SBIR award is the start of an exciting venture to leverage ZEGS' cutting-edge object classification technology to strengthen the Air Force's defense capabilities at sea," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes, parent company of ZEGS. "Harnessing the power of our state-of-the-art green screen lab, we can create a dynamic portfolio of models to improve the security capabilities of waterside installations. We look forward to extending ZEGS use cases within the Air Force to ensure we remain vigilant and protect our citizens from potential coastline threats."

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About ZE Government Solutions

ZE Government Solutions (ZEGS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of ZeroEyes, an industry leader in proactive gun detection and situational awareness. ZEGS focuses on developing and delivering unique and proactive artificial intelligence solutions to the U.S. federal government for national security purposes. The company's software layers over existing digital cameras to help secure military installations at home and abroad while freeing manpower to perform other mission critical tasks. ZEGS is equipped to develop a wide range of solutions, including unmanned aerial drones and robotic dogs furnished with AI gun detection, portable digital video security systems, and advanced imagers that can detect threats in environments where traditional intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) actions are impossible. The company employs a robust federal government affairs effort, and is dedicated to providing situational awareness and actionable intelligence, reducing response times, and delivering clarity among chaos for the U.S. government and its military service members. Learn more about ZE Government Solutions at ZeroEyes.com.

About AFRL

Sole organization leading the planning & execution of USAF & USSF science & technology programs. Orchestrates a world-wide government, industry & academia coalition in the discovery, development & delivery of a wide range of revolutionary technology. Provides leading-edge warfighting capabilities keeping air, space and cyberspace forces the world's best. Employs 10,800 military, civilian, and contractor personnel at 17 research sites executing an annual $4B budget. For more information, visit: www.afresearchlab.com .

About AFWERX

AFWERX is an Air Force Research Laboratory Directorate that connects innovators across government, industry and academia. Through innovation and collaboration with our nation's top subject-matter experts, AFWERX harnesses the power of ingenuity of internal talent while expanding technology, talent and transition partnerships for rapid and affordable commercial and military capability.

Additional information is available at: www.afwerx.com/ .

About AFVentures

AFVentures invests in emerging technologies to scale Department of the Air Force capabilities, strengthening the US industrial base that empowers Airmen and Guardians by incentivizing private, for-profit investment in national security interests. Our success is achieved by connecting novel commercial solutions with defense problem sets, de-risking Airmen and Guardian initiatives to fill capability gaps and transition technologies. Learn more at https://afwerx.com/afventures-overview/ .

