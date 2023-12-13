TMF Group Adopts Broadridge's Sentry Loan Administration Platform to Scale for Private Debt and CLO Fund Services Business Growth

LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) announces that TMF Group, a leading provider of critical compliance and administration services, has enhanced its private debt and Collateralised Loan Obligation (CLO) service capabilities with the adoption of Broadridge's Sentry PM, a cloud-based private debt and CLO portfolio management solution.

"This is an important step for TMF Group and our commitment to provide the highest standards of service to our clients," said Gareth Casement, Head of Loan Administration at TMF Group. "We were quickly impressed by the broad functionality of Broadridge's loan management platform and the significant efficiencies that can be achieved for our clients. We look forward to leveraging the Sentry platform to further scale our business and to future-proof all of our operational needs."

The technology enhancement will enable TMF Group to significantly scale its private debt and CLO services businesses by reducing operational risks and empowering investment managers to make more informed investment decisions. Broadridge's platform will also enable TMF Group to launch a new service offering for CLO administration, which it plans to bring to market in 2024.

"We are delighted to onboard TMF Group onto the Sentry platform so that they can continue to meet both the current and future needs of their clients," said Mike Sleightholme, Head of Asset Management and President of Broadridge International. "In today's landscape, asset servicers are constantly looking for new ways to optimise efficiency, maximise data accuracy and visibility, and navigate risk. Our fast, flexible and integrated platform allows them to achieve these goals, quickly and with ease."

Broadridge's Sentry solution brings greater accuracy and transparency to the private lending process and provides front-to-back-office functionality to increase overall efficiency. Sentry is a scalable web-based solution that captures, calculates and analyses the borrower's KPIs, monitors the pipeline, improves credit selection, and creates reusable covenant rules. Besides managing day-to-day loan administration, Sentry allows users to monitor compliance issues and reconcile and aggregate data.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $6 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com .

About TMF Group

TMF Group is a leading provider of critical administrative services, helping clients invest and operate safely around the world. Our 10,000 experts and 125 offices in 86 jurisdictions worldwide serve corporates, financial institutions, asset managers, private clients and family offices, providing the combination of accounting, tax, payroll, fund administration, compliance and entity management services essential to global business success.

We work with 60% of the Fortune Global 500 and FTSE 100, and almost half the top 300 private equity firms, covering sectors as diverse as capital markets, private equity, real estate, pharmaceuticals, energy and technology.

TMF Group – we make a complex world simple. www.tmf-group.com

