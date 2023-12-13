Ontario International Airport Authority: Passenger volume to be 13.5% higher during winter holidays

Heaviest travel days will be December 22-23

ONTARIO, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) officials expect passenger volume during the upcoming winter holidays to be 13.5% higher than last year, totaling more than 343,000 air travelers.

Ontario International Airport (ONT) officials expect passenger volume during the upcoming winter holidays to be 13.5% higher than last year, totaling more than 343,000 air travelers. (PRNewswire)

Based on current projections and published airline schedules, 343,626 passengers will travel through ONT during the 18-day holiday period from Monday, December 18, through Thursday, January 4.

Peak travel days will be Friday, December 22, and Saturday, December 23, when more 20,000 passengers will travel through ONT each day.

"Ontario International continues to serve as the gateway of choice for Southern California air travel, and the convenience of our airport helps provide travelers with peace of mind during the busy holiday season," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. "As our passenger volumes continue to increase year-over-year, our team members, the Transportation Security Administration, and our airline and hospitality partners all work closely together to ensure that our customers always enjoy a world-class, hassle-free experience, and get to spend more of their time during the holidays with friends, family and loved ones."

Ontario International Airport recently earned the highest score among California airports in the prestigious J.D. Power 2023 North America Airport Satisfaction Study which rated airports on their terminal facilities, airport arrival/departure, bag claim, check-in/baggage check, food, beverage and retail offerings and security check.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:

Steve Lambert (909) 841-7527 slambert@flyontario.com

Ontario International Airport (ONT) (PRNewsfoto/Ontario International Airport) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ontario International Airport