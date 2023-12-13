Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with GMX, a Decentralized Perpetual Swap Exchange

SINGAPORE, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 13, 2023.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with GMX, a Decentralized Perpetual Swap Exchange

OKX Wallet now supports GMX, a perpetual swap DEX that enables users to trade cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH and AVAX with up to 50x leverage. With this integration, OKX Wallet users can now access the DEX via web extension.

To access GMX, users simply need to:

Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on) Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing one Connect their OKX Wallet to GMX via web extension

Users can also access GMX via OKX Wallet's Discover platform, which gathers over 5,500+ DApps, DEXs, blockchain games, NFTs and supplementary tools.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction. OKX Wallet : The world's most powerful, secure and versatilewallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-poweredenables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. DEX : A multi-chain, cross-chainexchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace : A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains. Web3 DeFi : A powerfulplatform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

