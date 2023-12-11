One Call Names Steven Schultz Chief Growth Officer

Experienced Healthcare Executive to Lead the Company's Business Development Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Call, a care coordination leader within the workers' compensation industry, today announced that Steven Schultz – a highly accomplished healthcare executive – has joined the company's Executive Committee as chief growth officer (CGO).

In his role, Schultz will oversee One Call's business development efforts, with a focus on client satisfaction, growth, and retention. He will lead a team of more than 75 individuals across client services, business development, outcome analytics, and sales enablement.

"While I've spent my entire professional career in healthcare, I've never served the workers' compensation industry," said Schultz. "Throughout my discussions with One Call's leadership team however, I quickly realized I could significantly impact people's lives in a whole new way. Injured workers not only need healthcare, but their livelihood depends on it. To get back to work, they must get healthy, and we play a pivotal role in that journey. Once I fully appreciated that role, I knew I had to pursue this opportunity."

Schultz joins One Call with more than 20 years of experience creating solutions that deliver value to payers, providers, and consumers. He has a keen understanding of how to address client needs through impactful programs that deliver value.

Prior to joining One Call, Schultz spent 18 years serving in various senior business development roles for UnitedHealth Group. During his tenure, he gained extensive experience in the national accounts segment, culminating in his role as senior vice president, client development. He also served as senior vice president of sales and account management for Optum Behavioral Health, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group, where he led the client services team responsible for growing the company's behavioral health and specialty condition programs.

Earlier in his career, Schultz was responsible for sales and account management at both Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and Delta Dental of California. He began his professional sales career after receiving his bachelor's degree from St. Xavier University in Chicago.

"One Call is committed to getting injured workers the care they need when they need it, but to accomplish that, we must first build trusted, loyal relationships with our clients," said One Call CEO Jay Krueger. "This is a skill honed over years and years of experience listening to what clients need, and then developing creative solutions. Steve's career has allowed him to master this skill, and I am fully confident our clients will quickly recognize and appreciate his strong, genuine desire to meet their needs, and the needs of their injured workers."

About One Call

As a care coordination leader within the workers' compensation industry, One Call has an unwavering commitment to get people the care they need when they need it. Leveraging more than 30 years of industry experience and innovative solutions, One Call alleviates costs and burdensome administrative work for clients and positions injured workers to achieve high quality of life and long-term success, both in and out of the workplace. For more information and the latest news, visit onecallcm.com and LinkedIn (One Call).

