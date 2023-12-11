Global Cultural Salon•Reading China Thematic Event for China-Thailand Youth Cultural Exchanges Held

BANGKOK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Cultural Salon•Reading China Thematic Event for China-Thailand Youth Cultural Exchanges was held in Bangkok on Dec 8. Zhang Jinting, Chief of CICG Center for International Cultural Communication, Gen. Surasit Thanadtang, Director of the Thai-Chinese Strategic Research Center, Feng Junying, Counselor for Educational Affairs of Chinese Embassy in Thailand, Supachet Chansarn, Associate Professor and Vice President of Bangkok University, Dr. Tharakorn Wusatirakul, Chairman of the BRI Institute on Development of Economy and Education, Nithivadee Chanyaswa, Dean of the Bangkok University Chinese International and Director of China Book Center, and over 200 guests, including Thai youth representatives, attended the event.

Zhang Jinting delivered the speech via video link. He thanked all segments of the Thai society for supporting China Book Center, and he stated that the two peoples have long engaged in exchanges and mutual learning, fostering time-honored friendship between China and Thailand. It is hoped that China Book Center could be a close friend of Thai youths to learn about and understand China, to get inspired by reading, and to strive to be the force that promotes the friendship of the two countries.

Gen. Surasit Thanadtang introduced in his keynote speech about the cooperation between China International Communications Group and Thailand-China Research Center of the Belt and Road Initiative in publishing the Thai edition of Xi Jinping: The Governance of ChinaⅡ. He encouraged the Thai youths to get to know more about China's development concept and to be the contributor deepening China-Thailand partnership through China Book Center.

Feng Junying stated in her speech that the first China Book Center located in Asia was co-established by China International Communications Group and Bangkok University back in 2016. Over seven years, China International Communications Group has donated over hundreds of books to the Center, serving as a window for the Thai people to learn about China. It is hoped that China Book Center could continue to play the role as a platform facilitating China-Thailand educational cooperation and exchanges among youths.

Supachet Chansarn welcomed the guests and said that Bangkok University has long played an active role in enhancing China-Thailand cultural exchanges among the young people, encouraging the students to participate in all-round cooperation of the two countries. China Book Center is the window for Thai youths to learn about China, and he hoped that such activities as Reading China should be held on a more regular basis in a bid to help the young to better understand China.

During the round-table discussion, Dr. Tharakorn, chairman of the BRI Institute on Development of Economy and Education and youth representatives from Bangkok University exchanged views on reading books about China. One of the youth representatives said that through reading she has learned about the philosophy behind the Chinese modernization, the charm of the Chinese civilization, the transformation of the Chinese society, and she hopes that someday she could study in China and experience in person all that this country has to offer.

The Global Cultural Salon•Reading China Thematic Event for China-Thailand Youth Cultural Exchanges was hosted by China International Communications Group, organized by CICG Center for International Cultural Communication, Thailand-China Research Center of the Belt and Road Initiative, CICG Center for Asia and Pacific and China Book Center of Bangkok University.

View original content:

SOURCE Center for International Cultural Communication