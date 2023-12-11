Fathom Realty Welcomes Divine Properties Group, Expanding its Network of Exceptional Agents in California

CARY, N.C., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM) ("Fathom" or the "Company"), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Fathom Realty has expanded its operations in California through the addition of San Francisco-based Divine Properties Group to its growing brand. This partnership continues Fathom Realty's mission to foster collaboration and provide top-notch support to agents nationwide.

(PRNewsfoto/Fathom Realty) (PRNewswire)

With a shared commitment to excellence and a culture of service, the addition of Divine Properties Group's 17 talented real estate agents to the Fathom family promises a seamless transition for agents seeking to elevate their careers. By joining forces, Fathom Realty and Divine Properties Group will empower agents, maximize their potential, and better serve their clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome Divine Properties Group to the Fathom Realty team," said Marco Fregenal, Fathom's Chief Executive Officer. "Their reputation for professionalism, integrity, and client-centric approach aligns perfectly with our core values. Together, we will unlock endless opportunities for agents, offering them unparalleled resources, cutting-edge technology, and a supportive agent services team to thrive in today's competitive market."

"I brought my team to Fathom Realty because Fathom is redefining the traditional brokerage model. Fathom has an innovative and cutting-edge approach that utilizes technology, training, and flexibility at the forefront of its mission," stated Brendan Perry, Founder of Divine Properties Group. "Fathom provides each agent with a state-of-the-art technology platform to help them stay ahead in an ever-evolving market. Fathom's structured training program is designed to empower agents with the knowledge and skills needed for success. I'm extremely passionate about the power of collaboration and Fathom allows my agents the unique opportunity to utilize a nationwide referral network. I am confident that my team is equipped with the latest tools for streamlined efficiency and unparalleled client service. The Divine Properties team is excited to be part of the Fathom family."

Fathom Realty is committed to seamless integration and smooth transition for Divine Properties Group agents and their clients. Under the Fathom Realty umbrella, Divine Properties Group agents will gain access to an array of exclusive tools and technologies designed to streamline their business operations and enhance their productivity. Furthermore, they will enjoy a collaborative environment that fosters mentorship, growth, and camaraderie among fellow agents.

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including, but not limited to, the company's ability to significantly bring more mortgage business to its loan officers. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including: risks related to acquisitions; risks related to general economic conditions, including interest rates; risks in effectively managing rapid growth in our business; reliance on key personnel; competitive risks; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Alex Kovtun and Matt Glover

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

FTHM@gateway-grp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fathom Realty