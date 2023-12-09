Last Legend Off the Line: 2023 Chrysler 300C Ends Production

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Final production of the 2023 Chrysler 300 will conclude no later than December 31, 2023

From introduction in 1955, return in 2005 and beyond, Chrysler 300 has represented iconic American luxury and bold, futuristic design

300C has played a pivotal role in the 300 model lineup, dating back to the 392-cubic-inch, 375-horsepower, HEMI-engine-powered 1957 Chrysler 300C

2023 Chrysler 300C pays homage to its HEMI-powered predecessors, featuring a 6.4L 392-cubic-inch HEMI engine with 485 horsepower and 475 lb.-ft. of torque

2023 Chrysler 300C reaches 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds and covers the quarter-mile in 12.4 seconds

Unique tri-color 300C badge on grille and rear decklid projects the bold personality of the limited-production 300C

The last of a legend, the Chrysler 300C, rolled off the line at the Brampton (Ontario) Assembly Plant, with Brampton team members gathered to commemorate final production of the HEMI®-powered vehicle — a Velvet Red 2023 Chrysler 300C.



Production of the 2023 Chrysler 300 will come to an end no later than December 31, 2023. The 6.4L HEMI-powered 2023 Chrysler 300C, first announced at the 2022 North American International Auto Show, pays tribute to the nearly 70-year legacy of the Chrysler 300, as well as the Chrysler 300C's crucial role in the 300 lineup as one of the seminal muscle cars. Reservations for the special-edition 2023 Chrysler 300C were fulfilled in just 12 hours after the 2022 vehicle reveal, with a limited-production run of only 2,000 units offered in the U.S. and 200 available in Canada.



First introduced in 1955 and reborn in 2005, the Chrysler 300 has represented iconic American luxury and performance for decades. The Chrysler 300C arrived in 1957 marking a milestone for the 300 line, powered by a standard-equipment 392-cubic-inch, 375-horsepower HEMI engine. The re-introduction of the Chrysler 300 in 2005 also featured the rebirth of the 300C model and marked the return of the HEMI engine to the Chrysler brand after 50 years, in the form of a 5.7-liter, 340 horsepower HEMI. The 2011 Chrysler 300C upped output to 363 horsepower, and the 2023 Chrysler 300C — returning to the 300 lineup after a two-year hiatus — honors the powerful legacy of its forbears by delivering 485 horsepower and 475 lb.-ft. of torque, acceleration of 0 to 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds, a quarter-mile mark of 12.4 seconds and a top speed of 160 mph.



"Chrysler brand is proud to mark the legacy of the Chrysler 300C as a true automotive icon, one of the original muscle cars representing bold American luxury," said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand chief executive officer. "As we celebrate the last HEMI-powered 300C off the line with our Brampton team members, we're also excited to work together as Chrysler brand moves forward to a sustainable all-electric future as part of the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan."



Additional performance features of the 2023 Chrysler 300C include red four-piston Brembo brakes, a 3.09 limited slip differential, active damping suspension and black, rounded exhaust tips that accent an active exhaust system and deliver a muscular, throaty sound. A new iteration of the tri-color 300C badge dresses up the exterior on the grille and rear decklid. The exterior carries black chrome accents on the grille and lower fascia, plus black headlamp and taillamp bezels. Inside, black Laguna leather front seats are embossed with the new 300C logo.



"Our workforce here at Brampton Assembly has a reputation for building top-quality vehicles, and the Chrysler 300C was no different," said Alex Pittas, plant manager, Brampton Assembly. "We are proud of the workmanship and detail that went into all 2,200 that rolled down our assembly line in 2023."



Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, and advanced innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. Chrysler continues to build on that nearly 100-year legacy of creating ingenious products and technologies for mainstream customers, moving forward on an electrified transformation that will launch the brand's first battery-electric vehicle in 2025 and an all-electric portfolio in 2028.



The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler created 40 years ago. The Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid symbolizes the brand's electrification evolution, representing the first electrified minivan in the segment and achieving 82 MPGe in electric-only mode, an all-electric range of 32 miles and a total range of 520 miles. Chrysler Pacifica delivers the most standard safety features and most advanced available all-wheel-drive system in its class and is also the most awarded minivan over the last seven years with more than 175 honors and industry accolades since its introduction as a minivan.



The Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand's promise of accessible luxury, with iconic and elegant design, world-class performance, efficiency and quality. Commemorating the legendary 1955 Chrysler C-300, the 2023 Chrysler 300C offers the very best of both luxury and performance, including advanced engineering, smart technology and exclusive styling inside and out.



Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.



