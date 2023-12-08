AiTA Bio Inc. Announces Strategic Additions to Its Board of Directors and Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AiTA Bio, a pioneering bio-MEMS company based in New York City revolutionizing the healthcare technology landscape, is excited to announce the appointment of four industry leading veterans to its board of directors and advisory team, underscoring the company's commitment to continued innovation and operational excellence in advancing its groundbreaking augmented biology platform.

New Board Member:

Rich Ferrari , an esteemed medical technology executive and venture capitalist, joins AiTA Bio's Board of Directors. Rich is a Co-Founder and Managing Director of De Novo Ventures, a $650M venture capital fund focused on medical devices and biotechnology. Most recently, Rich served as Chairman and CEO of PQ Bypass, which was acquired by Endologix for $300M+. Over his 40-year career, Rich has been a serial entrepreneur founding 6 companies (culminating in 2 IPOs and 4 acquisitions) and has helped architect more than $2B in acquisitions. His unparalleled experience in medical device innovation, venture investing, and leading companies through FDA-required clinical trials will be crucial in guiding AiTA Bio through its journey in leveraging semiconductor technology to revolutionize drug delivery.

New Strategic Advisors:

Martin W. Schoeppler , joining AiTA Bio as a Senior Strategic Advisor, brings his transformative vision from his tenure as CEO and President of FUJIFILM Dimatix. Under his 15-year leadership, he propelled the company to the forefront of industrial inkjet technology, notably with the innovative DIMATIX STARFIRE® SG and SAMBA® printheads. Martin's tenure was marked by strategic expansions into diverse markets such as packaging, 3D printing, and medical devices. Previously holding key roles at Hewlett-Packard, Lumileds Lighting, and Agilent Technologies, he's renowned for his visionary leadership in high-tech marketing and strategic business development. Martin's profound industry impact and visionary approach perfectly align with AiTA Bio's innovative aspirations in the bio-MEMS landscape.





Mark Smrtic , joining AiTA Bio as a Senior Strategic Advisor, brings a wealth of experience from his tenure as Vice President of Foundry Operations and Technology Development at Analog Devices, where he spent more than 35 years with the company before recently retiring. Mark brings a world-class level of experience in the semiconductor industry with expertise in global operations management, batch wafer fabrication, process flow development, and key global technology partnerships at the highest levels for some of the largest Fortune 100 companies in the world. Mark's expertise in high-volume production and operations will be invaluable as AiTA transitions towards scaling its production and commercialization.





David Pernock , a seasoned pharmaceutical and healthcare executive, also joins as a Senior Strategic Advisor. David brings extensive industry experience, including his tenure as Senior Vice President at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Chairman and CEO of Fibrocell Science, and most recently President and Chief Operating Officer of Eagle Pharmaceuticals. His track record of success in commercializing and scaling products in the healthcare industry for world-class companies like GSK brings a critical executive presence to the team as we continue to build each element of the business. David's knowledge of the reimbursement and payor landscapes, along with his vast industry contacts, will be pivotal in ensuring a successful commercial launch of AiTA's first marquee drug delivery system.

Jacob Menture and Dilan Casanovas, Founders of AiTA Bio, commented:

"We are thrilled to welcome Rich, Martin, Mark, and David to the AiTA Bio team. Their world-class expertise in global supply chain management, commercialization, and strategic business development aligns perfectly with the needs of the business as we position ourselves for high-volume production. We are confident that their distinguished industry track records, commercial marketplace successes, and strategic insights will greatly contribute to our mission of enhancing drug delivery systems and improving patient outcomes."

About AiTA Bio Inc.

AiTA Bio Inc. is a bio-MEMS technology company focused on developing an intelligent sensing and delivery, next-generation drug delivery platform. The company has leveraged its drug delivery chip technology to develop the first all-in-one insulin pump and continuous glucose monitoring product for the treatment of Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus.

