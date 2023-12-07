reMarkable names Philip Hess, former president and CEO of Bose Corporation, new CEO

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- reMarkable, the leading innovator in the paper tablet category, today announced Philip S. Hess, a consumer technology leader with experience from building and scaling teams, products, and brands, as the company's new CEO. Hess's appointment is effective January 1, 2024.

In his 24 years at Bose, including as president and CEO, Hess helped transform the company — leading it into new ventures, initiating its sustainability efforts, refining its brand, and reaching record revenue. Since 2020, he has served as chief operating officer of Signifier Medical Technologies, a startup working to revolutionize the sleep market with simple, effective medical devices.

"Throughout my career, I've worked on the leading edge of technology that makes a difference in people's lives," Hess said. "That's what drew me to reMarkable. In just a few years, millions of customers have started using reMarkable's products — helping them focus in a world full of distractions. I'm excited to join the talented, driven team and explore how we can push the boundaries in the market for technology that helps you think better."

The appointment of Hess concludes a global recruitment effort led by reMarkable's board of directors and its executive chairman, Magnus Haug Wanberg, who founded reMarkable and served as CEO until 2023.

"This is an exciting time for reMarkable: we're rapidly expanding into new markets, growing our presence in retail stores, and making our mark as one of Europe's fastest-growing companies," Wanberg said. "I'm confident that Phil's rich experience from growing and scaling one of the world's leading consumer electronics brands makes him the right person to bring reMarkable's aspirations to life."

reMarkable creates hardware and software products for thinking in the modern age, for those who love the inspiration and clarity they get when working on paper. Its flagship paper tablet, reMarkable 2, made Time magazine's list of "Best Inventions of 2020." Since launch, reMarkable has built an ecosystem of apps around the paper tablet for doing focused work on mobile and desktop devices, and expanded the paper tablet's use cases to support both typed and handwritten notes.

Based in Oslo, Norway, reMarkable is the leading innovator within the paper tablet category, developing breakthrough digital paper tablets for note-taking, reading, and reviewing documents. Its vision is to create human-friendly products to help people think better. Since launching the original reMarkable 1 paper tablet in 2017, the company has sold millions of units and reached unicorn status. For more information, please reach out to press@remarkable.com or visit our newsroom: https://news.remarkable.com/ .

