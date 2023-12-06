DeNova Detect unveils the first and only 10-year battery-operated natural gas alarm in the U.S. to help keep people and property safe from natural gas explosions

LISLE, Ill., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DeNova Detect, created by New Cosmos USA Inc., the world's leading global manufacturer of natural gas alarms, today announced its revolutionary 10-year battery-powered natural gas alarm is now available at Lowes.com and in select Lowe's stores, as well as DeNova Detect's website. Making history, this DeNova Detect alarm is the first and only 10-year battery-operated natural gas alarm available in the United States and is listed to the new UL1484 safety standards.

New DeNova Detect 10-Year Battery Powered Natural Gas Alarm Available at Lowe’s (PRNewswire)

Natural gas explosions continue to rise across the country. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), 4,200 home fires are ignited by a natural gas source annually. Additionally, a new natural gas explosion occurs every 40 hours and approximately 300 natural gas explosions occur each year, causing deaths, injuries and property damage. Since 2010, devastating gas leak incidents have resulted in 219 fatalities and more than 1,000 injuries.

DeNova Detect's early-warning technology offers natural gas leak alerts 11 minutes sooner than any other alarm, so residents can escape even faster and alert emergency services before an explosion occurs. When every second counts, this is a lifesaving difference you can't live without.

"Although natural gas explosions can cause deaths, injuries and major property damage, they are completely preventable. Now we have the technology to help save lives," said Ron Lazarus, COO of New Cosmos USA. "As the global leader of natural gas safety, DeNova Detect is proud to be the first to launch this innovative life-saving technology at Lowe's, especially during this critical time when natural gas explosions continue to increase. Our 10-year battery-powered natural gas alarms can help eliminate these catastrophic accidents and injuries, limit property damage, and even prevent deaths."

Since natural gas is lighter than air and rises towards the ceiling first, the NFPA 715 standard recommends natural gas alarms be mounted no more than 12 inches from the ceiling and installed in every room where gas appliances exist including cooking appliances, clothes dryers, water heaters, furnaces, and gas fireplaces. As the first 100% battery-powered residential natural gas alarm in the U.S., DeNova Detect's 10-year alarm exceeds this standard and has revolutionized the natural gas alarm market with a new 100% battery-powered option. It is the only alarm on the market that offers the best placement near the ceiling where natural gas rises and accumulates first, giving the fastest escape time possible.

The new DeNova Detect 10-year alarm is now available online and in select Lowe's stores across New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Tennessee, Massachusetts, Maine, and California. DeNova Detect natural gas alarms offer many unique benefits:

No battery replacements needed

Protection for less than three cents a day

Eliminates hidden electricity costs and battery replacement fees

Zero-rate of false alarms with the most advanced MEMS sensor technology

Voice alerts in English and Spanish announce the type of hazard and instructions to evacuate, and then call 911

Easily mounts to wall with no electrical outlet or wiring needed

"Homeowners understand the importance of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, but many are unaware they also need natural gas alarms to be fully protected," said Julie Harris, Safety Communications and Education Director of New Cosmos USA. "DeNova Detect is raising awareness around natural gas safety by working directly with fire service leaders and legislators, where a growing number of states and municipalities are considering laws requiring natural gas alarms."

In 2022, Maine became the first state to require natural gas alarms. Now, seven other states have legislation pending to require natural gas alarms including Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

This alarm introduction represents the beginning of our new line of 100% battery-powered gas alarms with early warning technology.

DeNova Detect has natural gas safety experts available for interviews to discuss the importance of natural gas alarms, availability of the new alarm at Lowe's stores and on Lowes.com, along with legislation and safety education.

To learn more about the importance of natural gas safety and alarms, visit denovadetect.com.

About New Cosmos USA, Inc.

New Cosmos Electric, a leading global supplier of natural gas alarms for more than 60 years, formed a wholly owned subsidiary, New Cosmos USA, Inc., in 2018. New Cosmos USA is headquartered in the Chicago area and has developed the DeNova Detect brand to provide gas alarms to some of the largest utility companies in the U.S. as well as commercial and residential customers. With more than 70 million residential gas alarms sold worldwide, and the developer of the first-ever residential natural gas alarm, New Cosmos remains committed to delivering cutting-edge safety solutions to customers globally to protect what matters most.

