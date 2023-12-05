Ascend Hotel Collection Welcomes Historic New York City Hotel to Lineup of Boutique Properties

Industry's First and Largest Soft Brand Continues Expansion with Opening of Mayfair Hotel

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) continues its growth in the upscale segment with the addition of the Mayfair Hotel, Ascend Hotel Collection. The Mayfair Hotel joins the Ascend Hotel Collection's existing New York City hotels the Blue Angel Hotel, The L Hotel and the Insignia Hotel as the brand continues its growth across the city's boroughs.

The seven-story, 77-room property is situated in the heart of New York City's Theatre District. Located adjacent to Broadway's renowned Eugene O'Neill, Ambassador, Gershwin and Barrymore theaters, guests will be a short walk from Times Square, Hell's Kitchen, and other popular NYC attractions. The recently renovated property maintains the historic hotel's stunning original style, while featuring modern amenities, locally-inspired décor, lavish guest rooms, and an on-site restaurant and lounge.

"As 'the city that never sleeps,' New York City is a hub with rich history and vibrant culture," said Indy Adenaw, senior vice president and general manager, upscale, Choice Hotels. "We're excited to welcome The Mayfair Hotel to the Ascend Hotel Collection as we continue to thoughtfully expand the Collection's upscale offerings to the growing New York City market. Like the city that surrounds it, we know the reimagined Mayfair Hotel will deliver the unique and infectious spirit of this iconic city."

Choice Hotels is an industry challenger within the upscale segment with its Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson and Cambria Hotels brands. These upscale brands enable Choice Hotels to meet guests' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for owners.

This new property, along with those across the entire upscale segment, is connected by the award-winning loyalty program Choice Privileges. Through the program, members can earn and redeem points at over 7,000 hotels across a diverse portfolio of brands with locations in 46 countries and territories. With the Choice Privileges Mastercard, cardholders can earn more points faster, including on everyday purchases including gas and groceries.

Choice knows that while its franchisees are in business for themselves, they are never by themselves, with the operations and management systems and tools it provides. All owners and operators have access to Choice's suite of proprietary, cutting-edge cloud-based solutions, including the choiceEDGE guest reservation platform, the choiceADVANTAGE property management system, and Your Key to Profit, a mobile-friendly platform with profitability tools including G3, a revenue management resource to help franchisees effectively manage room rates, distribution channels, and inventory. Additionally, Choice University, the most widely awarded learning program in the hospitality industry, delivers customized and always evolving learning and development resources. From pre-opening to grand opening and every day forward, Choice provides hotel owners with best-in-class resources to help them maximize the return on their investment.

The Mayfair Hotel was developed by Mayfair Hotel Group with principals Henry Zheng and Mark Arend. For more information on Ascend Hotel Collection development opportunities, visit https://choicehotelsdevelopment.com/brands/#ascendcollection.

Ascend Hotel Collection®: Let the Destination Reach You.

The Ascend Hotel Collection global portfolio of independent resort, historic and boutique hotels. Recognized as the hotel industry's first "soft brand" concept, there are more than 360 Ascend Hotel Collection properties worldwide, open or in the pipeline, including in Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Japan, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Ecuador, Mexico and throughout the Caribbean. Membership with the Ascend Hotel Collection enables distinctive, independent properties to gain a global presence while maintaining their local charm. For more information, visit https://www.choicehotels.com/ascend.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. The challenger in the upscale segment and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has approximately 7,500 hotels, representing nearly 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that run the gamut from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

