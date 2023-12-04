Allure Bridals Bolsters Executive Team with Chief Growth Officer and Chief Marketing Officer Appointments

Premier bridal brand boldly ushers in a new era with the strategic addition of Marco and Maria Montenegro and Raquel Cadourcy, signaling the next stage of growth looking into 2024

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allure Bridals , an award-winning bridal brand renowned for its rich heritage in craftsmanship and design, proudly announced today the appointment of Marco Montenegro as Chief Growth Officer and Raquel Cadourcy as Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. Complementing these pivotal C-Suite additions, the organization also welcomes Maria Montenegro as senior sales executive. The Montenegros and Cadourcy will report to Founder and CEO Kelly Crum.

Celebrated as one of the bridal world's most well-known power pairs with a combined 70 years of experience, Marco and Maria Montenegro are poised to expand Allure Bridals' market presence, leveraging extensive retailer and partner relationships to drive growth and scale for the brand. As Chief Growth Officer, Marco Montenegro brings nearly 38 years of unparalleled expertise to Allure Bridals and will oversee the sales and product teams. Montenegro and his team will explore the next stage of growth for the business.

Cadourcy brings nearly two decades of experience revitalizing the most iconic luxury, lifestyle and technology brands. With a passion for driving innovation and market disruption, Cadourcy boasts a legacy of architecting transformative marketing strategies that amplify brand equity. She will oversee Allure Bridals' global marketing efforts with a laser-sharp focus on brand growth initiatives. Cadourcy joins Allure Bridals from Modern Luxury Media, the nation's largest luxury media company, where she held the position of Chief Marketing Officer. Prior to Modern Luxury Media, Cadourcy worked at LVMH on the Hennessy portfolio of brands and has also served in executive roles in the ad-tech and digital space.

"Driving innovation and advancement within the bridal industry has always been a core focus for Allure Bridals," said Kelly Crum, CEO. "From our continued growth of our Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection to the debut of our Bridgerton Wedding Collection , we anticipate this upcoming year will continue this momentum. The appointment of our Chief Growth Officer and Chief Marketing Officer comes at an opportune time. The Montenegros and Cadourcy are industry veterans whose accomplishments have driven global growth outcomes and innovation for iconic brands. We are thrilled for what's to come in 2024 with their leadership."

The Allure Bridals collections have consistently garnered praise backed by the Crum family legacy of exquisite craftsmanship and a rich heritage. Offering a collection of well-recognized brands in the bridal community, Allure Bridals has garnered awards including "Fastest Growing Top 100 Private Companies" and "Top 100 Private Companies" in the Mid-South for back-to-back consecutive years. After 20 years of expansion in the bridal markets and numerous successful bridal and formalwear collections, the Allure Bridals family of brands continues to pride itself on thoughtful designs to match every bride with their dream dress.

Allure Bridals has been a leader in the bridal industry for over 20 years. The award-winning bridal brand designs exquisite bridal gowns that capture the dreams of brides around the world. Known for their exceptional craftsmanship, attention to detail, and innovative designs, Allure Bridals offers a wide range of gowns, menswear, and occasion wear for every style and budget, with the personal touch of a family-owned and operated company to make dreams come true for brides on their special day.

