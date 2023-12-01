SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ANNOUNCES POINTS FOR A PURPOSE HOLIDAY PROMOTION FOR RAPID REWARDS MEMBERS

Donate $25 or more to select nonprofit organizations, earn 10 Rapid Rewards points per dollar, and Southwest Airlines will match the number of points in the nonprofit's account

DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) announced the Points for a Purpose Holiday Promotion offering Rapid Rewards® Members a special incentive to increase their giving impact by donating to select nonprofits starting Dec. 1, 2023, and running through Dec. 14, 2023. This promotion allows Customers to donate cash to one of the airline's nonprofit partners while earning points—Customers can earn 10 Rapid Rewards points for every dollar* donated, and Southwest® will match the number of points in the nonprofit's account.

Members can learn more by visiting Southwest.com/points-for-purpose. The following categories and nonprofits are included in this promotion:

Life-changing Transportation

Honor Flight Network : Celebrates America's veterans by inviting them to share in a day of honor at the nation's memorials.

Make-A-Wish : Creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Mental Health and Wellbeing

Education

Human Trafficking Awareness

Rescue America : Exists to rescue, revive, and empower the sexually exploited through a 24/7 hotline and emergency response.

Disaster and Crisis Response

Airlink : Works with aviation and logistics partners to provide free transport and logistical solutions to a network of over 200 NGOs responding to rapid-onset disasters and other humanitarian crises around the globe.

American Red Cross : Prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors.

Team Rubicon : Mobilizes veterans to serve global communities before, during, and after disasters and crises.

"This promotion is an opportunity for us to partner with our Customers and Employees in support of nonprofit organizations that are making a difference," said Laurie Barnett, Vice President Corporate Reputation at Southwest Airlines. "We know our Customers love the Rapid Rewards Program and the holidays are a great time to put purpose behind giving."

Southwest Airlines® invests in community partnerships that drive community impact. Through the Points for a Purpose Program, Customers can donate their Rapid Rewards points yearlong to nonprofit partners to support mission-related travel needs for life-changing transportation, mental health and wellbeing, education, human trafficking awareness, and disaster and crisis response. Southwest applauds these organizations and their relentless commitment to serving its communities. For more about Southwest's corporate responsibility efforts, visit Southwest.com/communityoutreach.

*Rapid Rewards account information required. Points will be reflected in your Rapid Rewards account within 45 days after a donation has been made. Maximum earn limit of 10,000 points. Rapid Rewards bonus points do not count toward A-List, A-List Preferred, or Companion Pass qualification. Valid 12/1 – 12/14/2023. All Rapid Rewards rules/regulations apply and can be found at Southwest.com/rrterms.

