Millions of U.S. Businesses Eligible for a Share of $5.54B Payment Card Settlement

Class members nationwide who accepted Visa and/or Mastercard payment cards during the 15-year class period are encouraged to file claims starting today with easy-to-follow process

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the claim submission process begins for the largest private antitrust class-action settlement in U.S. history, and millions of business owners nationwide are expected to submit claims to get their portion of the court-approved $5.54 billion settlement.

Businesses should look for claim forms in the mail beginning in December and can follow the instructions on the form to file a claim online or by mail. For further information and updates on the Payment Card Settlement, including a timeline, Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), and related documents, please visit www.PaymentCardSettlement.com. (PRNewswire)

The settlement is unprecedented, and the claims process is straightforward and streamlined. Claim forms are being mailed to class members throughout December by the U.S. Postal Service.

The class includes millions of U.S. businesses that accepted Visa and/or Mastercard credit or debit cards between Jan. 1, 2004 and Jan. 25, 2019 and who did not previously opt out. Full details are available on the settlement website, www.PaymentCardSettlement.com, where class members may also file a claim for their share of the settlement based on their estimated Visa and/or Mastercard interchange fees and other factors during the class period.

"This is an historic antitrust class-action settlement that provides some relief for U.S. merchants after years of paying allegedly inflated Visa and Mastercard interchange fees," said K. Craig Wildfang, of Robins Kaplan LLP, co-counsel on the litigation alongside Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP and Berger Montague PC.

"The case has been winding its way through the court system for nearly 20 years. Now we look forward to helping class members with the claims process and getting the benefits of the settlement into their hands," said Alexandra Bernay, partner at Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP.

On March 15, 2023, the Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit unanimously upheld the district court's order giving final approval to the $5.54 billion settlement on behalf of U.S. merchants in the "In re Payment Card Interchange Fee and Merchant Discount Antitrust Litigation" class action lawsuit. The case relates to claims that merchants allegedly paid excessive fees to accept Visa and Mastercard cards. The suit alleged that Visa and Mastercard and their member banks acted in violation of the antitrust laws.

The wait is over for payment card settlement plaintiff Mitch Goldstone, CEO of Scanmyphotos.com who looks forward to claiming his share after 18 years of litigation. (PRNewswire)

