Couchbase Announces New Employee Inducement Grants

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), the cloud database platform company, today announced it has granted equity awards under its 2023 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan to new employees who joined Couchbase.

On November 29, 2023, Couchbase granted 19 non-executive employees equity awards in the form of service-based restricted stock units ("RSU Awards"), representing the right to receive up to 41,772 shares of Couchbase, Inc. common stock in the aggregate, with fifty percent (50%) of the shares subject to such RSU Awards vesting on the first quarterly vesting date following the one (1) year anniversary of the vesting commencement date, and twelve and one-half percent (12.5%) of the shares subject to such RSU Awards vesting on each quarterly vesting date thereafter conditioned upon each employee's continued employment on the vesting date(s).

The inducement grants were approved by Couchbase's Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors, as required by Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4), and were granted as a material inducement to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4).

