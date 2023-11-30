Deloitte India partners with Ramco Systems to redefine the landscape of payroll transformation

Comprehensive global payroll services powered by robust technology to elevate organisational productivity and efficiency

CHENNAI, India, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, has entered a strategic partnership with Ramco Systems Limited, a leading global payroll technology provider. This partnership leverages Ramco's innovative payroll platform in conjunction with Deloitte's expert advisory and managed services. Together, they are committed to delivering an all-encompassing payroll solution that ensures operation services, compliance, seamless user experience, and comprehensive coverage spanning 150+ countries, all accessible through a single, unified payroll platform.

(L-R) Rohit Mathur, SVP & SBU Head – HR and Payroll, Ramco Systems, and Gokul Chaudhri, President, Tax, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, during the signing ceremony at the Deloitte office in Bengaluru, India (PRNewswire)

This partnership presents organisations with the chance to harness a full spectrum of services i.e., risk reduction through seamless integration, faster delivery, performance optimisation, and improved visibility. It further empowers businesses to achieve ongoing, self-sustained governance, driving efficiency, scalability, and innovation in the digital landscape.

"The ever-evolving tax landscape demands swift and adaptable digital infrastructure to enable organisations to address business needs and remain compliant," said Gokul Chaudhri, President, Tax, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP. "Our strategic partnership with Ramco signifies our commitment to empower businesses with a powerful blend of technology and implementation, ensuring unwavering quality and excellence, regardless of our valued clients' geographical location or the scale of their operations."

Speaking on the partnership, Tapati Ghose, Partner, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, said, "Through this partnership, our collective objective is to offer a comprehensive spectrum of end-to-end payroll services that cater to the employer requirements Leveraging cutting-edge technological innovations such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML), chatbot integration, seamless tech-enabled communications, and central hubs, the alliance has meticulously engineered a robust and infinitely scalable platform that is primed to empower businesses on a global scale. This marks a significant milestone in our ongoing journey towards forging a transformative impact within the realm of business services."

Rohit Mathur, SVP & SBU Head, HR and Payroll, Ramco Systems, said, "Our decade-old partnership with Deloitte exemplifies our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers. Right from being our payroll compliance partner offering us technical advice on country-specific regulatory requirements impacting payroll and statutory compliances, our association with Deloitte has come a long way, and we are now leveraging their expertise across multiple facets. With Deloitte's strong expertise in delivering services and Ramco's robust payroll platform, through this partnership, we are all set to empower global businesses and help them embark on a complete payroll transformation. I'm confident that this partnership along with our investments in high-end technologies like low-code framework, lightning-fast in-memory payroll, and AI-powered validations & analytics will prove to be the game-changers."

Subbaraman Ramaswamy, Chief Customer Success Officer (Global Enterprise Business), Ramco Systems, said, "Our strategic partnership with Deloitte represents a significant milestone for both organizations as we join forces to help solve global payroll challenges for our customers. Together, we look forward to revolutionizing the global payroll landscape and providing unmatched value to businesses. I am excited that this association will drive mutual growth and create new opportunities."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2288330/Deloitte_Ramco_Handshake.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1923662/Ramco_Logo.jpg

Ramco Systems Logo (PRNewswire)

