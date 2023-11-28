Tiny Love Emphasizes Its 6 Developmental Wonders by Helping Families Create Moments of Wonder for Their Little Ones

Tiny Love Emphasizes Its 6 Developmental Wonders by Helping Families Create Moments of Wonder for Their Little Ones

The brand teams up with childhood development expert to educate families on the impact sensory play has on cognitive milestones

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The first year of a baby's life is filled with crucial cognitive milestones, from understanding language and exploring their surroundings to learning how to interact with loved ones. In line with this, Tiny Love, a pioneer in infant developmental products and the first to conceive and patent the Gymini — a play mat with attached arches — has been a global leader for over 30 years. With a mission to support families from newborns to toddlerhood, Tiny Love reinforced its 6 Developmental Wonders™ at an exclusive event in New York City. The brand leaned into the importance of sensory and cognitive play for today's infants in partnership with Erin O'Connor, a distinguished professor at New York University's Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development, Chief of Education at Cooper , and co-host of the Parenting Understood podcast .

a recent study found that the increased use of technology among infants is linked to developmental delays in communication, fine motor skills and problem-solving abilities. Stimulating a baby's cognitive development is especially important as

" Tiny Love takes pride in creating products that are designed to stimulate your baby's senses, foster development, encourage bonding, and create moments of wonder throughout their first year of life," said Natalie Thompson , Tiny Love Brand Marketing Lead. "Through enjoyable playtime for parents with children from infancy to toddlerhood, we're able to facilitate bonding moments for many families."

The 6 Developmental Wonders™ include:

Cognition: Cognitive skills are the mental processes through which we understand our world.

Communication: Language and other forms of communication to share our ideas, thoughts and feelings.

Motor Skills: Fine motor skills are related to the hand, palm and finger muscles as well as to the muscles surrounding the mouth and eyes. Gross motor skills are related to the muscles in charge of movements like sitting, crawling, walking and more.

Senses: Through our five senses, we receive and process information from our surroundings.

Creativity: Creativity is the process of transforming imagination into reality and the ability that allows us to improvise, take initiative and solve problems.

Emotions: Understanding the basics of EQ can help encourage a child's emotional development and create a healthy basis for growing and learning.

"Together with Tiny Love , we aim to empower parents with the knowledge they need to make informed choices about their children's toys and habits, ensuring a bright future for our little ones," said Erin O'Connor , Professor at New York University . " Tiny Love shares my passion for early childhood development and it's wonderful to help educate parents about their 6 Developmental Wonders™."

Tiny Love's 6 Developmental Wonders™ and how parents can create Moments of Wonder with their little ones, visit https://www.maxicosi.com/us-en/about-tiny-love . To learn more about6 Developmental Wonders™ and how parents can create Moments of Wonder with their little ones, visit

About Dorel Juvenile

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating two distinct businesses in juvenile products and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Safety 1st and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as BebeConfort, Cosco, Mother's Choice and Infanti. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$1.6 billion and employs approximately 4,000 people in facilities located in twenty-two countries worldwide.

