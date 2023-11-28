Meridian Bioscience Earns EcoVadis Bronze Medal in Recognition of Its Dedication to Sustainability

CINCINNATI, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a leading global provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, has been awarded the distinguished EcoVadis Bronze Medal in recognition of the commitment to its sustainable business practices. In its inaugural assessment year, Meridian has laid the groundwork for annual evaluations to foster progressive enhancement of its sustainable business practices.

EcoVadis, a globally recognized provider of business sustainability ratings, applies a methodology encompassing 21 criteria across four themes: Environmental Impact, Fair Labor Practices, Ethics and Fair Business Practices, and Supply Chain Integrity. The EcoVadis assessment evaluates how well a company has integrated the principles of Sustainability/Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) into its business and management system, and the Bronze Medal reflects a score among the top of all companies in Meridian's industry.

"This accolade highlights our concerted efforts to operate responsibly and sustainably," said Andy Kitzmiller, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Meridian Bioscience. "Sustainability is a journey, not a destination, and Meridian has established a framework for continuous improvement that is not only good for the environment and society but also vital for the long-term success of our business."

"We are proud of our initial score and equally as important, the assessment also highlights the path to not only meet but exceed the highest standards of corporate responsibility," added Charles Wood, Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development, who oversees CSR at Meridian Bioscience. "We look forward to continued partnership within our global organization and externally with our customers, suppliers, and community to grow ethically and sustainably."

For more information about Meridian's sustainability efforts and EcoVadis rating, please visit www.meridianbioscience.com/sustainability.

