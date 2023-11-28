Firework Wins Coveted Next Big Things In Tech from Fast Company

Award recognizes innovation that will grow to define the nature of e-commerce and digital engagement

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Firework , the world's leading video commerce and engagement platform built for brands and retailers, today announced that it was named as an honoree in Fast Company's Next Big Things In Tech awards , highlighting technology that will fundamentally change industries and improve lives.

The award comes after a period of fierce innovation at Firework. This year, the organization has partnered with The Fresh Market to launch the first-ever shoppable video-live commerce (SVLC) retail media network (RMN) , released a first-of-its-kind generative AI shopping solution to extend the engagement capabilities of live digital showroom events, and, most notably, released a groundbreaking one-to-one video shopping solution for e-commerce. In the coming months, Firework also plans to release additional AI-enabled solutions that will further revolutionize online engagement.

"This award is a reflection of Firework's vision to meld the digital with the physical, transforming the way people shop and interact online," said Firework Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Vincent Yang . "Our One-to-one virtual shopping product exemplifies this fusion, bringing the expert guidance of in-store experiences to the digital realm. This accolade from Fast Company inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation, ensuring that every digital shopping experience is as unique and valuable as our customers."

Firework was one of 119 honorees recognized by Fast Company for cutting-edge advancements and the potential to impact consumers, businesses, and society overall. While not all of the technological developments are available in the market yet, each one is reaching key milestones in order to have a proven impact in the next five years.

"The Next Big Things in Tech is not just a look around the corner—it's a look around the corner after that," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "These are the products and ideas that will define technological innovation for the rest of this decade and beyond—and solve some of the world's most pressing issues. We are thrilled to honor the organizations that are making them a reality."

In a digital era that demands personalization and interactivity, Firework's technology is paving the way for a future where online shopping is as intimate and engaging as an in-store visit. The company's vision for the coming years includes further blurring the lines between digital and physical commerce to foster deeper human connections.

"This award underscores our commitment to pushing the frontiers of e-commerce and broader engagement online," said Firework Co-founder and President Jerry Luk . "Our suite of innovations represents more than just advancements—it represents a seismic shift in how consumers connect with brands. This award is not only a milestone for Firework but also an indicator of the transformative potential of video commerce in the global market."

About Firework

Firework is the world's leading video commerce and engagement platform built for brands. Leveraging interactive short video, digital showroom, and game-changing one-to-one live shopping solutions, Firework empowers the world's most dynamic and exciting retailers, consumer brands, and publishers to build engaging video experiences on their owned and operated digital properties and across channels at a global scale. Firework enables organizations to bring new levels of authenticity and connection to online video experiences, speaking to digital natives in the language they understand fully—and taking control of their own customer data. The company employs over 300 professionals across 38 countries and has raised over $235 million in capital to date. To learn more, please visit firework.com.



