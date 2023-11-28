Alliant Credit Union's Meredith Ritchie Named to List of Most Powerful Women in Credit Unions

American Banker's annual list cites Alliant's General Counsel for her dedication to digital inclusion and commitment to collaboration in awarding a top spot on the list

CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Credit Union proudly announces that Meredith Ritchie, General Counsel, Chief Ethics and Government Affairs Officer, has been named to American Banker's Most Powerful Women in Credit Unions list for 2023. Ritchie, who also serves as the Board President for the Alliant Credit Union Foundation, was recognized for her outstanding leadership, dedication and impactful contributions to the Credit Union industry.

Launched in 2022, The Most Powerful Women in Credit Unions expanded American Banker's recognition programs to celebrate the women leaders who are driving innovation, catering to underserved communities and guiding the future of financial services. This initiative shines a spotlight on the brightest, most forward-thinking individuals in the credit union industry.

"With unwavering passion and determination, our honorees are turning obstacles into opportunities while raising the bar for success," said Chana Schoenberger, Editor-in-Chief of American Banker. "Their influential decisions are forging new paths for the future leaders of credit unions."

Celebrating over 16 years at Alliant Credit Union, Ritchie has served in her most recent role, General Counsel, Chief Ethics and Government Affairs Officer, for 3 years. Under her leadership, the Alliant Credit Union Foundation has made significant strides in bridging the digital divide through awarding grants to community organizations, partnering with PCs for People and holding multiple community-based events to collect technology devices for people in need.

"It is truly an honor to be named one to this prestigious list of so many women who are driving credit unions forward through their dedication and innovations," said Ritchie. "I am grateful to be part of Alliant Credit Union as we drive forward member-focused programs and products to improve their financial well-being and make a truly incredible impact in people's lives through our work with the Alliant Foundation."

The Most Powerful Women in Credit Unions is a part of American Banker's continued coverage of the progress in diversity, equity and inclusion throughout financial services, and expands on the mission of supporting, empowering, celebrating and advancing women in the banking industry.

American Banker empowers banking professionals with unique analysis and insight into the ideas transforming their business and industry. Across its journalism, events, research and benchmarking, it helps drive the way forward through the complexity of business innovation, retail and commercial disruption, technology, regulation and reform. With a banking community 850K strong, American Banker's transformative content connects leaders online, in person and in print every day.

Alliant Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than 800,000 members and more than $19 billion in assets. Alliant was just named one of CNBC's Top Credit Unions for November 2023 and one of Money.com's Best Banks for America. Headquartered in Chicago and founded in 1935, Alliant is the largest credit union in Illinois and one of the largest credit unions in the United States. As an all-digital credit union, Alliant's mission is to provide members with a tech-forward banking experience coupled with consistent, superior financial value, while simplifying and enabling how people save, borrow, and pay.

