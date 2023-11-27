Credera announces support for Amazon Personalize "Next Best Action"

DALLAS, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Credera, a global boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, transformation, data, artificial intelligence, and technology, announced today its commitment to support the launch of Amazon Personalize "Next Best Action". With this commitment, Credera, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Service Partner, further achieved the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the category of Digital Customer Experience. Credera previously achieved the AWS Data & Analytics Competency, AWS DevOps Competency, AWS Machine Learning Competency, AWS Migration Competency, and AWS Security Competency designations. Additionally, Credera's Marketing Analytics Platform and its Generative Content Accelerator are powered by AWS.

Credera is a global boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, innovation, data and technology. (PRNewswire)

We're excited about this capability, significantly improving customers' digital experiences and driving business value.

Amazon Personalize is a fully managed AWS service that uses data to generate recommendations for users and makes it easy for developers to build a wide array of personalization use cases. With the proliferation of digital channels and technology advancements that make hyper-personalization more accessible, it can be overwhelming for companies to determine what will maximize engagement for each individual user to increase conversion. Many companies need a way to discover what action will have the highest likelihood of engaging each individual user and surface this content via multiple digital channels in real-time or along the customer journey.

Amazon Personalize "Next Best Action" answers this need and allows companies to recommend the best action that their individual users should take to increase loyalty and conversion with their brand. Just as with other Amazon Personalize recipes, "Next Best Action" does not require machine learning (ML) experience, and allows companies to efficiently manage their recommendations engine, integrate personalization seamlessly into their applications or marketing channels, and scale personalization in a cost-effective manner.

By supporting Amazon Personalize "Next Best Action," Credera can provide complementary features and strategies, including recommending the best way to integrate with Amazon Personalize and Next Best Action to maximize brand engagement and loyalty by proactively recommending actions tailored to individual users' needs in real-time. This expertise goes alongside Credera's current combination of six key AWS Competency designations that underscore the team's ability to deliver a range of services throughout every phase of their cloud transformation.

"Amazon Personalize is a world class ML solution that enables companies to create meaningful customer experiences across a wide array of use cases without extensive re-work or up-front implementation cost that is typically required of these types of solutions," says Jason Goth, Partner and Chief Technology Officer, Credera. "We are really excited about the addition of the Amazon Personalize 'Next Best Action' capability that will enable customers to provide personalized action recommendations, significantly improving their digital experiences and driving additional business value. Specifically, we expect anyone working within the Retail or Content space to see an improved experience for their customers and higher conversions as a direct result of using Amazon Personalize. We are thrilled to participate in this launch and look forward to empowering businesses to drive ML-based personalized solutions with Amazon Personalize 'Next Best Action.'"

Headquartered in Dallas, Credera has a team of more than 4,000 consultants around the globe. It has been honored by Fortune as a "Best Place to Work" in consulting and professional services, by Forbes as one of the "World's Best Management Consulting Firms," and by The Financial Times as one of the "UK's Leading Management Consultants."

About Credera

Credera is a global, boutique consulting firm that connects marketing and technology to accelerate business transformation and build valuable customer experiences. Credera works with the best companies in the world, from strategy through execution, to serve clients globally. Credera's deep business acumen and technical expertise, combined with a true dedication to building trusted relationships, unlocks remarkable performance for our clients. Our mission is to make an extraordinary impact on our clients, our people, and our communities. Visit us at www.credera.com.

About Omnicom Precision Marketing Group

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG) aligns Omnicom's global digital, data and CRM capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Using a universal framework of connected people, processes and platforms, OPMG provides services that include digital experience design and development, technology strategy and implementation, data-driven product / service design, CRM / loyalty strategy and activation, econometric and attribution modeling, technical and business consulting and change / program-management services. At the core of delivering these services is Omni, an advanced technology platform that combines advanced AI tools for content intelligence and automation with a powerful cultural insights engine and massively scaled data insights from first-, second- and third-party sources, including several proprietary Omnicom data partnerships. OPMG is a division of Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Credera