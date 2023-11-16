LILYSILK Introduces Exquisite Homewear and Expands Organic GOTS Certified Collection Ahead of Festive Season, Warming Up Holiday Home Living

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of the festive season's cozy gatherings, LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, today unveiled an exquisite 2023 Homewear Collection along with an expanded range of GOTS certified organic silk products. Designed to merge comfort with elegance, the new lines promise to enhance the holiday home experience, offering a blend of style, sustainability, and the unrivaled softness of high-quality silk.

LILYSILK 2023 Homewear Collection (PRNewswire)

Understanding the importance of comfort in one's personal home as a sanctuary, LILYSILK's new offerings arrive just as cooler temperatures and the spirit of Thanksgiving and Christmas encourage us to cherish our home life. The Homewear Collection, crafted from the finest materials, includes standout items like the Amalfi Button-Up Full Length Striped Pajama Set. This set, embodying both luxury and relaxation, showcases the rich texture and soothing hues perfect for holiday lounging or a peaceful night's sleep.

Another highlight, The Pena Pajamas Set, draws inspiration from the regal aesthetics of the Pena Palace, offering a statement of timeless fashion for home attire. Available in Dark Olive and Lily White, these pajamas ensure that elegance is not confined to the outside world.

Expanding Sustainability: The Enhanced GOTS-Certified Range

Furthering its commitment to environmental stewardship, LILYSILK has expanded its GOTS-certified range. The GOTS standard, recognized globally, ensures that textiles are organic and ethically produced. Following the successful introduction of its first GOTS-certified silk pillowcase in May, the brand now includes a wider array of products such as pajamas, nightgowns, and sheets, all meeting the rigorous GOTS criteria.

This expansion is headlined by the 22 Momme Terse Envelope Silk Pillowcase, a testament to LILYSILK's dedication to combining eco-friendly practices with enduring quality. The pillowcase, known for its durability and chemical-free composition, underscores the brand's commitment to offering luxury that is both conscientious and comforting.

"Our goal is to enhance the well-being of our customers through luxurious, comfortable, and sustainable home products," said CEO David Wang articulates the brand's ethos. "At LILYSILK, we are dedicated to enhancing the coziness of home living. Our Homewear and GOTS certified collections are curated with care to ensure that our customers enjoy a harmonious blend of coziness and refined style during their most cherished moments at home."

