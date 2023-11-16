CenSyn Secures NSF SBIR Grant and Arizona State Funding to Accelerate Commercialization of Innovative Neuro Health Medical Platform

CenSyn is pleased to announce successful award of the NSF SBIR Phase I Grant and multiple Arizona State Grants to propel the advancement of its groundbreaking neuro-medical platform, aimed at revolutionizing concussion screening and long-term brain health-related disorder management.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CenSyn, a pioneering leader in the field of brain health screening technology, is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I grant by the National Science Foundation (NSF). This prestigious grant is set to play a pivotal role in propelling CenSyn's groundbreaking neuro-medical platform towards early commercialization to redefine patient care in brain health management.

The NSF SBIR Phase I grant, obtained after a highly competitive selection process, firmly underscores the remarkable potential of CenSyn's innovative neuro-medical platform in transforming how we detect concussions and manage long-term brain health. This significant achievement empowers CenSyn to continue advancing its hardware platform and software that offers real-time analysis of brain health data, enabling healthcare professionals to swiftly identify anomalies and track patient progress with unmatched precision.

"We are honored to receive the NSF SBIR Phase I grant, which validates the significance of our neuro platform's potential impact on the healthcare industry," said Ayushi Hitesh Patel, co-founder & CEO at CenSyn. "This grant not only provides us with the financial support needed to advance our technology but also recognizes CenSyn's dedication to innovation and our commitment to improving patient care."

This infusion of grant funding will empower CenSyn's key team, including Ayushi Hitesh Patel, Andy Bhushan, and Trevor Silence, in collaboration with its esteemed hospital partners, to accelerate the commercialization of CenSyn's cutting-edge neuro-medical platform. The primary objective of this grant is to expedite the completion of rigorous clinical studies, showcasing the platform's effectiveness in the domains of concussion diagnosis and management.

"The NSF SBIR grant plays an important role in rolling out our platform for concussion screening, recovery, and long-term brain health management for diverse patient populations," said Andy Bhushan, co-founder & COO at CenSyn. "We are committed to meeting rigorous milestones that align with NSF's vision for enhancing patient care on a global scale."

Alongside the NSF SBIR Phase I grant, CenSyn has secured crucial Arizona state funding, including the prestigious Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) Arizona Innovation Challenge Grant and the backing of the WearTech applied research center. This strategic collaboration ensures CenSyn's access to essential resources at federal and state levels, propelling the successful commercialization of its innovative medical platform, aligned with the NSF, ACA, and WearTech's commitment to advancing life-changing technologies locally and globally.

CenSyn expresses its sincere gratitude to the NSF, ACA, and WearTech applied research center for their confidence in the company's vision and commitment to healthcare innovation.

About CenSyn

CenSyn, a digital med-tech company, is transforming how healthcare professionals detect and monitor brain disease with its innovative platform, hardware and AI-enabled software. Its pre-FDA stage platform is currently under clinical testing to validate efficacy in accelerating diagnosis of seizure, concussion, and other brain health-related disorders. CenSyn is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, with funding support from National Science Foundation, Arizona Commerce Authority, HonorHealth, 1517 Fund, Sunstone Management, Doctors for Health Innovation (D4HI), Berkeley SkyDeck, Titan Angels, and others. To learn more about CenSyn, visit censyn.com.

