Afresh Deploys AI-Powered Store Ordering and Inventory Platform to Albertsons Companies' Meat and Seafood Departments Chainwide

After a very successful deployment in produce, Albertsons Cos. rolls out the Afresh platform across two key categories, meat and seafood, to drive higher in-stock rates and delivery on localized consumer product preferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Afresh Technologies, the world's leading fresh food technology company, and Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) announced today the enterprise rollout of the Afresh platform into the meat and seafood departments in more than 2,200 Albertsons Cos. banner stores including Safeway, Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Vons and ACME. The Afresh platform drives better decision-making across the fresh supply chain with intelligent and connected solutions purpose-built for the complexities of fresh food.

Since 2022, Albertsons Cos. has delivered fresher produce with higher in-stock rates while also reducing food waste as a result of its partnership with Afresh. After a successful two-month pilot in meat and seafood departments in 2023, the Afresh platform began an immediate chainwide rollout across Albertsons Cos. banner stores.

"Managing a meat and seafood department is particularly challenging because of the financial implications of shrink. To meet these challenges, Afresh is leveraging AI at scale to support accurate ordering for complex cutting and production items," said Dain Charette, Chief Revenue Officer at Afresh. "Additionally, we are excited about furthering our mission and continuing to support Albertsons' ESG goal of reducing food waste."

The Afresh platform will enable Albertsons Cos.' meat and seafood teams to keep coolers and freezers light while boosting in-stock rates with AI-powered recommendations for high-value, hyper-perishable items like fresh poultry and prefilled order quantities for slower-moving, prepackaged items such as bacon. With an intuitive, easy-to-use interface and workflows that follow department-specific best practices, department managers of any tenure can quickly place profit-maximizing orders.

"At Albertsons, we strive to create a distinctive experience in fresh foods, and our meat and seafood departments are a key component in this strategy. Afresh has enabled our associates to make smarter decisions daily that keep customer favorites in stock and ensure that we are offering them the best quality, freshest product," said Susan Morris, EVP and Chief Operations Officer for Albertsons Cos. "The Afresh platform also helps our stores to significantly reduce food waste as Albertsons continues to make progress toward our goal to have zero waste going to landfill by 2030."

Meat and seafood is the top-selling fresh category in grocery stores, accounting for 12 percent of fresh sales in 2021 according to FMI. In early 2023, Afresh announced its expansion beyond produce into other core fresh departments, including meat, seafood, deli, and food service.

About Afresh

Afresh is the world's leading fresh technology company, creating comprehensive and intelligent AI-powered solutions that are revolutionizing grocery's fresh food supply chain. Afresh is changing the game by helping grocers make smarter, built-for-fresh decisions, and improving grocers' bottom lines while reducing food waste on the retail floor. Founded in 2017 with the mission to eliminate food waste and make fresh food accessible to all, Afresh is proudly serving national and regional grocery brands across the US. Today, Afresh has partnerships with grocers in 5,000 stores and 40 states, including Albertsons, Heinen's, Bashas, Cub Foods, and more. Learn more at www.afresh.com .

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of September 9, 2023, the Company operated 2,272 retail food and drug stores with 1,726 pharmacies, 401 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with 24 banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2022, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed more than $200 million in food and financial support, including more than $40 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities and those impacted by disasters have enough to eat.

