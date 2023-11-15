Earnest Analytics launches second pharmacy claims dataset Phoenix

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earnest Analytics, the leading data analytics firm for investors, companies, and consulting firms, has launched its second pharmacy claims dataset, Phoenix Pharmacy Claims Data , from a new healthcare data partnership.

Phoenix provides unparalleled insight into specialty pharmacy drugs commonly blocked in other healthcare data sources.

Earnest Analytics sources Phoenix from a large health services company, with exclusive rights to distribute the company's closed healthcare claims datasets to institutional investors. Phoenix provides unparalleled insight into specialty pharmacy drugs commonly blocked in other healthcare data sources. Its strong longitudinal integrity also allows for more accurate patient journey analytics.

"Phoenix is a pivotal addition to our healthcare product suite. Its specialty pharmacy data will be hugely valuable to clients, allowing them to track products for which data has historically been scarce or nonexistent. Combined with improved longitudinal integrity, the data affords clients a more accurate picture of the patient journey than any dataset available to financial services today."

-Julia Fitzgerald, Director of Healthcare Products

The new pharmacy claims dataset is currently available via Tableau, Snowflake, and S3, with future inclusion on Earnest's proprietary web-based analytics platform Earnest Dash .

About Earnest Analytics

Founded in 2012 as Earnest Research, Earnest Analytics measures the consumer and healthcare economies with real-time data, providing actionable insights for institutional investors, companies, consultants, and government agencies. Our structured datasets provide clear, correlated signals, with tools for deep fundamental analytics on Consumer Spend, Retail Pricing, CPG, Foot Traffic, and Healthcare Claims. Earnest enables companies to deeply understand consumer habits and national health trends. For more information visit www.earnestanalytics.com .

