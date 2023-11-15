Destination Tomorrow Celebrates One Impactful Year in Atlanta Ahead of Transgender Day of Remembrance

The national Black, Trans-led LGBTQ nonprofit reflects on its milestones and announces new programs serving the Atlanta community

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Transgender Day of Remembrance approaches, national LGBTQ+ nonprofit Destination Tomorrow reflects on its impact within the Atlanta community after one year of operating a community center tailor-made to serve queer and Trans individuals living in southern states.

Destination Tomorrow (PRNewsfoto/Destination Tomorrow) (PRNewswire)

Within the first year of operation, Destination Tomorrow's Atlanta Center hosted four free name change clinics for TGNC individuals, an HIV testing event with nonprofit 3Keys at The Welcome House and a weekly food pantry in partnership with the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Additionally, the center made history in May when it became the first LGBTQ+ organization to receive a grant from the City of Atlanta . The grant provided funds for a first-of-its-kind mentorship program for LGBTQ+ youth, which is in the process of being developed. OUT Georgia Business Alliance also recognized Destination Tomorrow as the state's Nonprofit of the Year, acknowledging the center's significant impact on the community.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to provide critical services to our Transgender siblings in Atlanta," said Alex Santiago, Destination Tomorrow's Chief Operating Officer. "This work has never been more critical given the rising violence and anti-TGNC discourse across the nation. Our center looks forward to continuing to create a space of inclusivity for members of all identities and invite all within the Atlanta community to join us in this necessary work."

Destination Tomorrow plans on hosting several new initiatives before the end of 2023, including:

A day-long Trans Day of Remembrance celebration at Atlanta City Hall on Monday, 11/20, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET . The celebration will feature panel discussions, a town hall, workshops and a commemorative slideshow honoring those whose lives were lost of anti-Trans violence over the last year.

World AIDS Day Ball on Friday, 12/1, at 5134 Old National Hwy in College Park, GA , sponsored by Fulton County's Department of Health. on Friday, 12/1, at 5134 Old National Hwy in, sponsored byDepartment of Health.

A Christmas toy distribution event with United Way in December.

Alongside these end-of-year services, the organization will continue to host weekly food pantries, community clinics and job training programs which are open to the community and dedicated to closing the gap of support for Queer and Trans folks.

"Transgender Day of Remembrance serves as a reminder of the strides our center has taken to connect with and support Transgender folks over the past year," said Sean Ebony Coleman, the founder and executive director of Destination Tomorrow. "It also reminds us that our work is not done – as a center, community or state. We are thankful for our partners and funders who see the value of our work, as well as the local Atlanta community for welcoming us with open arms."

For media inquiries regarding Destination Tomorrow, please contact Kyle McIntyre at 646-639-1379 or kyle@thetascgroup.com.

About Sean Ebony Coleman and Destination Tomorrow

Sean Ebony Coleman is the founder and executive director of Destination Tomorrow, a national LGBTQ organization with centers located in the South Bronx and Atlanta, serving the community through educational, financial, housing, health and personal support programs. The grassroots organization puts an emphasis on providing support to vulnerable members of the LGBTQ community that takes them off the path of requiring emergency care, focusing on economic, social and mental empowerment on a holistic level. As a nationally recognized leader in the Transgender community and the first African American of Transgender experience to operate a LGBTQ center in the state of New York, Sean plays a key role in advocating for policies that directly impact the lives of millions of LGBTQ individuals. Through Gilead Science's TRANScend Community Impact Fund, Sean is the only Black Trans grant maker in the country, providing crucial funding to Transgender and Gender Nonconforming-led grassroots organizations nationally. Sean is also the founder and managing partner of Sean Ebony Coleman Consulting, where he has worked with companies including Unilever, Lululemon and Equinox on campaigns and DEI strategies to support the LGBTQ community.

Contact: Kyle McIntyre

The TASC Group

Email: kyle@thetascgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Destination Tomorrow