Appian Enhances "One Appian" Global Partner Program Strategy for 2024

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced significant updates to its partner-focused growth strategy and the "One Appian" Global Partner Program for 2024. Appian is fully committed to its partner ecosystem as a strategic lever to further the company's position as "vendor of choice" for end-to-end process automation. The enhanced program empowers Appian partners to grow their businesses through a variety of routes to market aligned to their preferred business models, a simplified program structure, and "stackable" benefits across partnership tiers.

"The 2024 enhancements to our partner program support the 'One Appian' go-to-market strategy I outlined at the beginning of the year. The program is focused on aligning combined resources and collective capabilities to foster greater collaboration in delivering outstanding customer experiences and business outcomes," said Chris Jones, Chief Revenue Officer at Appian. "We will increase customer value and net-new business by enabling our partners' go-to-market strategies and industry specializations and providing unprecedented access to Appian resources, financial incentives, and tailored support."

The 2024 program provides a set of economic, relationship, sales, marketing, and technical benefits designed to support and recognize each partner's expertise, level of engagement with Appian, and commitment to customer success. These include financial benefits and value-based incentives tied to deal registration, new training paths, and the execution of joint marketing campaigns to help partners quickly create new business, generate qualified pipeline, and increase profitability.

The program features three partnership tiers: Authorized, Premier, and Elite. Financial incentives and stackable discounts and benefits increase with each program tier. As partners advance to higher tiers, they qualify for increased performance-based financial benefits and deeper levels of enablement from Appian.

New program benefits include:

Deal Registration: protects partners' sales investments with defined rules of engagement and increases partner profitability by providing predictable discounts, escalating incentives for registered deals and new logos, and provides the ability to resell to new customers identified and registered by partners in any market segment.

Pipeline Creation Support: provides more Appian resources dedicated to supporting partners' go-to-market activities, new sales tools to accelerate deal advancement, and Pipeline Acceleration Funding available earlier in the relationship to jump-start top-of-funnel pipeline creation.

Expanded Product Enablement: to help partners grow and mature their Appian practice enablement, programs now include Appian Fast Start to quickly ramp up new partners with free developer training and certifications; Appian Edge for partners upskilling and certifying practitioners holding eligible certifications on competitive platforms; Accelerated Senior Developer course offering a unique approach to learning while actively working on customer projects; and University Partnership support for Appian partners working with local schools interested in offering an Appian curriculum.

Jones continued, "Appian's 2024 Global Partner Program delivers on our commitment to partner success through enablement that elevates and empowers the partner experience, alignment to accelerate success together, and increased investment across our partnership tiers."

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com . [Nasdaq: APPN]

