PetWellClinic Builds Off Momentum with Q3 Growth, Signaling Increase in Demand for Pet Care

Emerging Veterinary Pet-Wellness Franchise Welcomes Four New Locations, Signs Multi-Unit Development Deal in Q3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PetWellClinic , one of America's fastest-growing veterinary pet-wellness franchise brands, wrapped up the third quarter with vast plans for growth following a finalized six-unit agreement in Florida. The deal to introduce the brand to Tampa, Florida comes at the hands of entrepreneurs who had previously invested in franchise locations in New Jersey.

PetWellClinic Logo (PRNewsfoto/PetWell Franchisor, LLC.) (PRNewswire)

"We're honored that our franchise owners are so confident in our brand that soon after their initial investment, they're eager to go back and purchase secondary territories," said Dr. Sam Meisler, DVM, Founder and CEO of PetWellClinic. "Demand is growing for convenient, easily accessible and affordable pet care in Florida, as is evident by the success our clinics have seen across the state. The addition of these locations to Tampa will provide a meaningful service for owners to take better care of their family pets."

PetWellClinic broadened its footprint in Q3 with the addition of four new clinics, opening in Pittsburgh, PA, Columbia, MD, and Mandeville, LA. Also included in PetWellClinic's plans for growth are at least two new clinics scheduled to open before the end of the year, with several more anticipated to quickly follow at the start of 2024. As pet owners juggle high patient costs and lengthy wait times often associated with traditional veterinary practices, PetWellClinic stands out with an alternative solution of walk-in vet visits for preventative care, such as general check-ups, vaccinations, and treatments of minor ailments and chronic conditions.

For more information about PetWellClinic franchise opportunities, please visit www.petwellfranchise.com . PetWellClinic has partnered with Oakscale, to lead franchise development efforts for the brand. For more information about Oakscale, please visit www.oakscale.com or contact Ryan Durishin at ryan@oakscale.com .

ABOUT PETWELLCLINIC

PetWellClinic is a walk-in veterinary clinic, providing excellent preventative, wellness and sick care for dogs and cats on an on-demand basis. There is no need for an appointment because PetWellClinic's technology, design, and operational systems provide customers with a modern-day experience in an antiquated industry. PetWellClinic recently began franchising after the success of its company-owned operations in Knoxville, Tennessee, and currently has over 100 units in development.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PetWellClinic