OKX Senior Executives Lead Discussions on Virtual Assets and Web3 Development at Hong Kong FinTech Week 2023

HONG KONG, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading global Web3 technology company and virtual asset exchange, showcased its dedication to the development of Hong Kong's Web3 and virtual asset ecosystem during the recent Hong Kong FinTech Week 2023, where it was also a Diamond Sponsor of the event.



During the main conference, which took place on November 2-3 at the Hong Kong Convention Centre, OKX's senior executives participated in a number of panels and fireside chats. At the 'Hong Kong Stage' on November 2, OKX Global Chief Commercial Officer Lennix Lai engaged in dialogue about strengthening Hong Kong's strategic position in the global FinTech space, with a particular focus on digital infrastructure and building a FinTech-savvy workforce.

From left to right: OKX Global Chief Commercial Officer Lennix Lai and QReg Advisory CEO Clara Chiu (PRNewswire)

Lennix also participated in a fireside chat on "How Hong Kong is Becoming a Global-leading Hub for Regulated Virtual Asset Businesses" alongside QReg Advisory CEO Clara Chiu on November 3. The conversation continued with a panel discussion on "Leadership Lens: Unpacking Web3's Potential with Top Innovators," where Lennix shared his insights alongside Bloomberg TV Reporter Annabelle Droulers and key Web3 players, including Scroll Co-Founder Sandy Peng, Ledger Chairman & CEO Pascal Gauthier, Animoca Group President Evan Auyang and Animoca Capital Managing Partner Homer Sun.

OKX Ventures Partner Jeff Ren spoke on the future of finance in relation to DeFi and CeFi in a panel discussion on November 3, alongside Moody's Investors Service Managing Director and Global Head of DeFi & Digital Assets Fabian Astic, Easy Crypto CEO Janine Grainger and CoinTelegraph Reporter Tom Mitchelhill. During this session on November 3 at the AI, Web3 & New Frontier Stage, panelists delved into the innovative landscape of DeFi, the opportunities and challenges it presents, and its implications for the financial industry and beyond.

From left to right: OKX Ventures Partner Jeff Ren and CoinDesk Head of Audience Development Eliane Ramirez (PRNewswire)

Jeff also joined a fireside chat on "Investing in Blockchain Infrastructure: The Zero-Knowledge Technology Boom" with CoinDesk Head of Audience Development Eliane Ramirez at the Center Stage on November 3. During this fireside chat, Jeff highlighted OKX Ventures' commitment to investing in pioneering zero-knowledge and Layer-2 projects, such as Scroll, StarkWare, zkSync and Taiko, as well as its dedication to supporting its partners and builders in the Web3 space.



Conference attendees who visited OKX's booth (booth number: FA03) also had the opportunity to mint a limited-edition OKX-Hong Kong FinTech Week NFT for free, as well as receive OKX-branded swag items.



OKX Global Chief Commercial Officer Lennix Lai said: "Hong Kong FinTech Week 2023 was the ideal platform for OKX to engage in conversations about the potential of Web3 technology to shape the future of finance and beyond. We believe Hong Kong's strategic position and strong infrastructure make it an ideal global hub for emerging technologies and virtual assets, and are looking forward to driving a future marked by mass adoption of Web3."



OKX Ventures Partner Jeff Ren said: "OKX Ventures is committed to promoting the growth and development of zero-knowledge technology, which we view as a crucial element in scaling blockchain infrastructure. Our involvement in this year's Hong Kong Fintech Week allowed us to emphasize the significance this technology has in shaping the financial landscape of the future. OKX Ventures' support for innovative projects in the area of zero-knowledge technology will continue, as we strive to facilitate the mass adoption of Web3."



These discussions underscore OKX's commitment to fostering a robust and innovative Web3 ecosystem in Hong Kong, highlighting the city's critical role as a global hub for emerging technologies and virtual assets. In March of 2023, OKX announced the establishment of OKX Hong Kong, along with its intention to apply for the relevant licenses for virtual asset trading platforms.

