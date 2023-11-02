Natural Grocers® Announces Second Annual In-Store Holiday Food Bank Fundraiser and Food Drive

Stores will be collecting non-perishable items and accepting donations at the register for local food bank partners through December 31, 2023

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer, announces its second annual in-store holiday fundraiser for established food bank partners, through December 31, 2023. This campaign is in addition to the company's ongoing "Bring Your Own Bag" program, which donates five cents per shopping trip to local food bank partners whenever customers bring in their own reusable bags.

Natural Grocers stores will be collecting non-perishable items and accepting donations at the register through 12/31/23.

COMMITMENT TO COMMUNITY

A "Commitment to Community" is one of Natural Grocers' Five Founding Principles. Since its inception in 1955, the company has developed enduring partnerships with various charities that better the lives of the communities in the 21 states the company serves—including organizations that focus on fighting food insecurity. The challenge of hunger is more pressing than ever. For example, in the company's home state of Colorado, the number of individuals estimated to be food insecure in 2021 was 1 in 11. [i] For children, that number was even higher: 1 in 9. Natural Grocers partners with both the Food Bank of the Rockies as well as other partners (big and small) to help meet the needs of their communities.

"Natural Grocers is proud to partner with local food bank organizations year-round for our 'Bring Your Own Bag' program and food rescue. In 2022 we decided we wanted to do something additional during the holidays for our partners and the communities they serve," said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing at Natural Grocers. "This is often the time of year where many look forward to celebrating with friends and family – and food can be a wonderful part of that. But we know this season can add additional stress for those who are struggling financially, forcing families and individuals to make difficult choices between food or other necessities. We had such a fantastic response last year to our inaugural holiday fundraiser and food drive from our customers and our good4uSM Crew, that we've decided to make this an annual tradition. We invite our customers to look for a donation station at each store and speak with a good4u Crew member to learn more."

HOW TO GIVE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Customers can contribute throughout the holidays in two ways:

Donate $1 , $5 , or $10 at the register. These funds will go directly to the same organization that currently receives donations from Natural Grocers through their "Bring Your Own Bag" Program.

Purchase and donate non-perishable items, collected at the front of the store. These donations will go directly to the local food bank partner or local food pantry that currently receives food donations from the company.

Natural Grocers has donated over $1.5million dollars to local food banks with its disposable bag-free checkout program and prevented an estimated 500 million bags from ending up in landfills).

To learn more about Food Bank Donations with Natural Grocers, visit: https://www.naturalgrocers.com/food-bank-donations

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 166 stores in 21 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Food Bank of the Rockies, 2023. Food Bank of the Rockies, "Hunger in Colorado" https://www.foodbankrockies.org/hunger-in-colorado/.

