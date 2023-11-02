Generative AI: Vast Majority of Companies Concerned About Sharing Data with Third Parties, Cloudera Research Reveals

Companies Worry it will be the like the Wild West when it Comes to Data Sharing for Generative AI

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Cloudera , the data company for trusted enterprise artificial intelligence (AI), has revealed that more than half of the organizations in the US (53%) currently use Generative AI technology and an additional 36% are in the early stages of exploring AI for potential implementation in the next year. But more than eight-in-ten decision makers for data strategy and management surveyed (84%) are concerned about sharing data with third parties for training or fine-tuning of Generative AI models, alluding to the perception of a still untamed, Wild West-like environment when it comes to data privacy, security, and compliance. In addition, almost all respondents (95%) believe that full control of data during AI model training is key to trusting the AI outputs.

"Generative AI has taken center stage in boardroom discussions – Whilst analytical AI products have been worked on for decades, ChatGPT has accelerated Gen AI innovation and the road to human level performance has shortened across every industry," said Abhas, Chief Strategy Officer at Cloudera. "Yet there are concerns regarding trust, compliance, authorization, and intellectual property. Organizations are apprehensive about the potential exposure of training models using publicly available data and/or receiving erroneous responses from AI models that have NOT been trained with relevant enterprise context. Our survey results confirm our understanding that data moats are real and organizations who have been successful in creating trusted and secure data sources will have an advantage in producing higher fidelity outputs with Generative AI applications."

The survey polled 500 IT decision makers (ITDMs) and data scientists in the US regarding their organisation's status and plans for Generative AI. The results of the study "2023 Evolving Trends: Data, Analytics & AI" were published at the data conference Evolve New York on November 2.

Chatbots most relevant use case for Generative AI

Enhancement of customer communication with chatbots or other tools (55%), support for product development (44%), and concept development (44%) are cited as the main benefits generative AI offers organizations. Also named are support for data analysis (34%), software development (32%) or the automation of activities and processes (28%).

"The success of these initial use cases, such as chat Q&A, text summarization, and co-pilot productivity enhancements, relies on bringing the models to the data, at the point of its creation and origination, and not the data to the models! For example, a large financial institution is currently making 4 million decisions a day by processing all data through their trusted AI Lakehouse," said Abhas.

Research methodology

Conducted by Coleman Parkes Research, Cloudera's survey evaluated the opinions of 500 ITDMs and data analysts in the US. Respondents came from organisations with more than 1,000 employees within the following industries: finance, banking, insurance, manufacturing, telecommunications, retail and e-commerce, government and public sector, healthcare and life sciences, technology and software, energy and utilities, education, media and entertainment. The research was conducted between June and August 2023.

