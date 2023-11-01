JPMorgan Chase Achieves FinOps Foundation's Enterprise Certification

FinOps Foundation premier member achieves enterprise certification by advancing FinOps practices while contributing to community

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The FinOps Foundation , a part of The Linux Foundation's non-profit technology consortium focused on advancing the people and practice of cloud financial management, announced today that JPMorgan Chase has achieved the FinOps Certified Enterprise certification, a key measure of advanced FinOps practices that help guide best practices for others and validate the work of the FinOps Foundation.

Collaboration between business, finance and technology teams to improve cloud financial management to get the most value out of every dollar spent in the public cloud is a key element to FinOps.

FinOps Certified Enterprises are organizations that strive for continuous improvement with FinOps practices while meeting criteria involving training, knowledge sharing and other community contributions and collaboration.

"Congratulations to JPMorgan Chase for its hard work and leadership in developing a global FinOps practice," said J.R. Storment, FinOps Foundation Executive Director. "JPMorgan Chase currently has the most FinOps certified practitioners of any enterprise. The Enterprise certification further enhances its standing as a leading FinOps innovator."

Additionally, JPMorgan Chase was the first member to complete the FinOps Assessment , a programmatic assessment created by the FinOps Foundation to provide members with a high-level overview of the current state of their FinOps program and to identify further targeted areas of investigation or development.

"JPMorgan Chase is thrilled to become one of the first FinOps Certified Enterprises as this designation is aligned with our values and goals," said Andrew Feig, Managing Director, Cloud Engineering at JPMorgan Chase. "Delivering FinOps is a shared responsibility, and adoption of FinOps practices by our engineering community has contributed greatly to this recognition."

In addition to this certification milestone, the FinOps Foundation recently hosted its largest in-person event, FinOps X , with over a thousand attendees and over 140 speakers including Beth Marki, Executive Director, Cloud Financial Management at JPMorgan Chase. Marki highlighted that "this recognition reflects the culmination of a multi-year journey uplifting the FinOps community by driving enablement and education throughout the technology community."

About the FinOps Foundation

The FinOps Foundation is a non-profit trade association focused on advancing the people who manage the value of cloud. It is made up of tens of thousands of FinOps practitioners, service providers and cloud technology providers including those in 48 of the Fortune 50. Grounded in real-world stories, the FinOps Foundation delivers connections to peers, certification, and open source best practices through programs like FinOps Certified Practitioner , the annual FinOps X conference, a FinOps Certified Enterprise program , and FOCUS (FinOps Open Cost & Usage Specification) .

About Global Technology at JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.9 trillion in assets and $317 billion in stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2023. With over 57,000 technologists globally and an annual tech spend of $15 billion, JPMorgan Chase is dedicated to improving the design, analytics, development, coding, testing and application programming that goes into creating high quality software and new products. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Visit http://www.jpmorganchase.com/tech for more information.

