iFLYTEK Releases Spark Desk 3.0 During 2023 Global 1024 Developers Festival and 6th World Acoustic Expo

HEFEI, China, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iFLYTEK recently hosted the 2023 iFLYTEK Global 1024 Developers Festival and 6th World Acoustic Expo in Hefei, gathering industry leaders, experts, and VIP guests to experience its latest technological advances and promote industry innovation.

At the opening ceremony, iFLYTEK Founder and Chairman Liu Qingfeng announced the release of Spark Desk 3.0. Alongside Spark Desk 3.0, iFLYTEK released twelve new industry-specific models.

Additionally, Chairman Liu demonstrated the function of the Spark Desk and A.I. Robot at the Science and Technology Museum and accompanied VIPs and industry leaders through its various sections. Below are descriptions of each pavilion and what participants experienced:

Industrial Development Pavilion—Guests listened to remarks on the deep integration of the new generation of information technology and industrial development;

Industrial Application Pavilion—Financial models, legal models, and other multi-industry models were displayed;

Education Pavilion—Several application scenarios, such as the A.I.-interconnected smart blackboard, were presented and showcased as steps toward the digital transformation of education;

Life Pavilion—participants learned about how Spark Desk can be applied to smart cars, which are increasingly becoming "mobile smart places";

Ecology Pavilion—Top 10 teams participating in the iFLYTEK 1024 Festival's A.I. contest showcased their innovations, new products, services, and business modalities to build a universal A.I. ecosystem;

Science and Art Exhibition Area—A.I., digital art, and virtual reality were presented.

About iFLYTEK – iFLYTEK is a listed company in the Asia-Pacific Region focusing on intelligent speech and technology. For more information, please visit https://www.iflytek.com/en/.

View original content:

SOURCE iFLYTEK