iSteady M6 Clinches 2023 iF Design Award at "70 YEARS iF | Shenzhen Design Annual Meeting & Design Night"

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The illustrious "70 YEARS iF | Shenzhen Design Annual Meeting & Design Night" held on August 18 in Shenzhen marked a historic moment in design excellence. Among the highlights of the evening was HOHEM's groundbreaking product, the iSteady M6 3-Axis Smartphone Stabilizer, which proudly clinched the 2023 iF Design Award.

iF Design Award, founded in 1953, has been a beacon of excellence in design for seven decades. Alongside the Red Dot Design Awards, IDEA Awards in the USA, and G-Mark Awards in Japan, it stands as one of the world's four most prestigious industrial design awards. Each year, the iF Design Award recognizes outstanding designs in categories ranging from products to packaging and professional concepts, celebrating exceptional design innovation and creative thinking.

Among the illustrious winners at the 2023 iF Design Awards, iSteady M6 stands tall alongside Apple's Mac Studio and Studio Display, showcasing its innovative design essence. Furthermore, the iSteady M6 recently clinched the coveted Red Dot Design Award in Germany, a testament to the product's innovative design and HOHEM's prowess in intelligent imaging.

The iSteady M6 Smartphone Stabilizer distinguishes itself in a crowded market with its patented Magnetic AI Vision Sensor with Fill Light. This breakthrough design transcends the limitations of traditional stabilizers, offering users a convenient and efficient interaction experience. It allows for seamless switching between front and rear cameras, ensuring a convenient and efficient user experience. Additionally, it integrates a full-color fill light, essentially providing users with their own personal cinematographer and lighting technician.

iSteady M6 3-Axis Smartphone Stabilizer not only sets new standards in stabilizer design but also elevates the user experience for content creators. Its multiple awards and recognition affirm its position as an industry leader in design and innovation.

For more information about HOHEM and the award-winning iSteady M6 Smartphone Stabilizer, please visit www.HOHEM.com.

About HOHEM:

Founded in 2014, HOHEM, a globally leading brand renowned for its intelligent imaging innovations, is named the National High-tech Enterprise in China. Adhering to the brand concept of "Make the Moment", HOHEM focuses on user requirements and continuous innovations and contributes to a more straightforward way of recording your life through intelligent technology, with which can capture and share the moment at any time and provide a gorgeous and professional shooting experience.

