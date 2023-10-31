FAIR Health Launches Video Tutorial on Older Adults Section of FAIR Health Consumer Website

New Video Offers an Immersive Guide to Tools and Resources Developed for Older Adults and Family Caregivers

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the national, independent nonprofit FAIR Health launched a new video tutorial on a dedicated section for older adults, available on its free, national, award-winning consumer website, FAIR Health Consumer (fairhealthconsumer.org). Created as part of a three-year initiative funded by The John A. Hartford Foundation (JAHF) to facilitate shared decision-making discussions and healthcare engagement among older adults and family caregivers, the video tutorial orients users to the tools, educational content and resources available in the Older Adults section.

FAIR Health Consumer Older Adults section www.fairhealthconsumer.org/for-older-adults (PRNewswire)

The FAIR Health Consumer Older Adults section—which launched in September 2022 as part of a prior JAHF-funded planning grant—offers actionable tools, educational content and resources to help older patients and their family caregivers understand and manage their healthcare costs and make informed healthcare decisions. The video tutorial shows consumers how to use FAIR Health's shared decision-making and healthcare engagement tools, content and resources to navigate the healthcare system. These tools include five decision aids and three FH® Total Treatment Cost tools that offer clinical and cost information related to the care and treatment of conditions that affect older adults.

Guided by a Project Advisory Board including patients, healthcare providers, clinicians, academic researchers and community-based stakeholders, FAIR Health's initiative seeks to offer a valuable foundation for shared decision making—the process by which patients, caregivers and providers decide on care and treatment, balancing clinical evidence with patients' preferences and values—and healthcare engagement for older adults, family caregivers and care partners. In 2024, building on the tools and resources developed during the project's planning phase, FAIR Health will launch a national dissemination campaign and pilot the tools with older patients and family caregivers at the point of care through collaborations with four Age-Friendly Health Systems sites.

FAIR Health President Robin Gelburd stated: "Based on our evaluative discussions with consumers, we continue to recognize the need for actionable and contextualizing information to help them navigate the healthcare system for information, services and resources. We created this video-based guide to help introduce older patients and family caregivers to our offerings and find the information and resources they need to make informed healthcare decisions and prepare for and manage related costs."

The John A. Hartford Foundation Vice President, Program Rani E. Snyder stated: "The John A. Hartford Foundation is proud to continue its support of FAIR Health's development of shared decision-making and healthcare engagement tools, which are much-needed resources for creating equitable, age-friendly health systems that effectively address what matters most to older adults."

