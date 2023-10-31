Dominion Energy Announces Promotions of Steven Ridge and Corynne Arnett To Executive Vice President

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) today announced the promotion of Steven Ridge, senior vice president and chief financial officer, to executive vice president and chief financial officer of Dominion Energy. The company also announced the promotion of Corynne Arnett, senior vice president-Regulatory and Customer Experience, to executive vice president-Regulatory and Customer Experience. These changes become effective Jan. 1, 2024. Ridge and Arnett will continue reporting to Robert M. Blue, chair, president and chief executive officer.

Said Blue:

"Steven and Corynne have been incredibly valuable leaders since joining our team. Their diverse experience has positioned them well to lead the company into the future. These promotions recognize the significant contribution they provide."

Ridge joined the company in 2014 after nearly a decade of investment banking experience at J.P. Morgan and has served in leadership roles with the company's mergers and acquisitions, business unit financial management, and investor relations departments. In 2021, Ridge was promoted to vice president and general manager-Western Distribution and led the company's western gas distribution operations serving 1.2 million customers in Utah, Wyoming, and Idaho. In November 2022, he assumed his current role as chief financial officer.

Ridge earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Brigham Young University and a master's degree in international economics and finance from Brandeis University.

Arnett joined the company in 1997 as a tax professional. Since then, she has held numerous financial management and leadership positions in accounting, tax, and investor relations. She was named vice president-Financial Management in 2014 and vice president–Financial Management (Power Generation Group) in 2016, where she served as the business unit finance officer for Dominion Energy's portfolio of electric power generation facilities. In 2018, she became vice president-Customer Service, for Dominion Energy Virginia. She was promoted to her current position in December 2019.

Arnett holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Virginia Tech and a master's degree in taxation from Virginia Commonwealth University.

About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to providing reliable, affordable, and increasingly clean energy every day and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

