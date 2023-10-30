Waring Unveils the Revolutionary Waring Commercial® Ellipse™ Blending System

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1937, Waring debuted the blender, an appliance that today is a standard in homes and restaurants around the world. Now, the company continues to be an industry innovator with the release of the Waring Commercial® Ellipse™ Blending System, which was the winner of the 2023 Kitchen Innovation Awards, from the National Restaurant Association.

With an independent dual-motor setup, the Waring Commercial® Ellipse™ takes blending technology to the next level. The jar looks like a traditional blender, but the top gives this appliance a new source of power. The Drive attaches to a lid with a dasher underneath. With top-down action, the dasher clears the walls of the blender jar, efficiently pushing contents back into the blades below and handling even the toughest ingredients with ease.

The Waring Commercial® Ellipse™ brings both power and speed: With dramatically reduced blending times, it produces smoothies in 10 seconds and acai bowls in 15 seconds, with consistent results every time. The Drive's high-torque motor and rechargeable lithium-ion battery team up in a system that can produce over 1,000 smoothies or bowls on a single charge.

The Drive has a docking station for convenient storage between uses, and a charging station gets the Drive ready with a full charge in two hours. For high-volume operations with multiple Waring Commercial® Ellipse™ units, a triple charging station is an ideal solution to keep production flowing.

With its sheer power and speed, this innovative blending system offers multiple benefits:

Limitless menu development. Hard-to-blend ingredients are no match for the Waring Commercial® Ellipse™, which makes imaginative, innovative new menu items possible.





Consistently healthy results. Shorter blend cycles and fewer sudden speed bursts minimize heat and oxidation, so blends retain more of their nutritional value.





Lower initial investment cost. Because the Waring Commercial® Ellipse™ maximizes efficiency, it produces more output than multiple appliances combined.

The Waring Commercial® Ellipse™ is just the latest evolution of its humble ancestor, the countertop blender. "Waring takes pride in offering such a powerful time-saving innovation to the market," stated Peter Roffe. "Our customers have the responsibility of meeting their own customers' demands, and with the Waring Commercial® Ellipse™, they can now do so with greater speed and efficiency."

