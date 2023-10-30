The Paley Museum Named Bethpage Best of the City, Best Museum and Best Children's Party Place

Presented by NYC's Leading Local Media Publisher, Schneps Media

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media is proud to announce that The Paley Museum, located in the heart of midtown Manhattan, was voted "2023 Bethpage Best of the City" - Best Museum and Best Children's Party Place - in Manhattan produced by Schneps Media, the city's leading local media publisher behind 33 award-winning print and digital publications.

The Paley Museum, located at 25 West 52 Street between 5th and 6th Avenues, has become a New York favorite and must-visit destination thanks to its renowned programs, interactive exhibits, expansive Paley Archive library, and its state-of-the-art gaming studio and VR lab, PaleyGX. Most recently, the museum celebrated the 25th anniversary of the groundbreaking series, Will & Grace, as well as the life of legendary baseball player Roberto Clemente in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. Next month marks Paley's highly anticipated, annual PaleyLand exhibit, a holiday extravaganza for all ages featuring photos with Santa, meet-and-greets with some of the world's most popular animated holiday characters, arts and crafts, a magical train display, and screenings of classic holiday TV specials on the big screen and more – all just steps from the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.

The Paley Museum has a rich history of preserving, honoring, and recognizing media in its truest form. Known for exclusive screenings and behind-the-scenes conversations with the stars of the hottest shows on television as well as for programs with renowned actors, journalists, musicians, athletes, gamers, influencers, and podcasters, The Paley Museum has proven to be an unmatched gathering place for the industry, New Yorkers, and tourists alike.

"With our exciting programs, interactive exhibits, state-of-the-art gaming and VR studio, and renowned Paley Archive library, The Paley Museum has become a favorite and must-visit destination for New Yorkers and tourists alike," said Maureen Reidy, President and CEO of The Paley Center for Media. "We are honored and humbled to be recognized with two Bethpage Best of the City awards – Best Museum and Best Children's Party Place and are particularly excited to welcome families and visitors as we kick off the holidays with our annual PaleyLand holiday extravaganza this November."

The Paley Museum, where media, sports, gaming, and entertainment come together, is also home to the renowned Paley Archive, a national treasure containing over 160,000 TV and Radio programs and TV commercials. The largest publicly accessible collection of its kind, the public can view the Paley Archive programs by visiting the library in The Paley Museum.

The Paley Museum is open Wednesday through Sunday from noon until 6:00pm. Admission is free for Members. In addition, members receive advance and discounted tickets to once-in-a-lifetime experiences, including PALEYFEST and PALEYLIVE conversations with celebrities; VIP invitations; access to the Paley Archive; access to the PaleyGX Gaming Studio and VR Experience; and more. For more information and details about Paley Membership, visit paleycenter.org.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has proudly made its home in NYC for close to 50 years and owns and operates the iconic Paley Museum. Through its respected programming, the Paley Center leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the talent, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Museum's permanent media collection, The Paley Archive, often referred to as a national treasure, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information about The Paley Center for Media, and to learn about the Paley Center's acclaimed programming, please visit paleycenter.org.

About The Bethpage Best of the City Contest and Schneps Media

Schneps Media is the publisher of The Villager, Downtown Express, Chelsea Now, Manhattan Express, New York Family, Gay City News, and several other local outlets. Each year, Schneps Media produces its "Best of the City" awards contest and utilizes all of their media assets to promote the program including during the nomination period, voting round and listing of all the winners. Each business that wins gets the right to utilize the "Best Of" logo/mark that is promoted in a tremendous amount of marketing, including plaques, banners, print advertisements, digital assets, social media marketing, outdoor advertising, email signatures, business cards, and so much more. Recognition is significant and the associated impact undeniable for the Bethpage Best of the City contest winners as this distinction bestows a great deal of pride on businesses in the form of a well-earned distinguished mark of excellence.

