NEW BREW SIGNS PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH UFC CHAMPION MAX HOLLOWAY

Holloway joins as investor and advisor to rapidly growing non-alcoholic beverage brand

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-alcoholic functional beverage company New Brew today announced its partnership with American MMA fighter and number one ranked UFC Featherweight Max Holloway. Founded in Los Angeles in 2022, New Brew was created to reintroduce plants into the ceremony of drinking. New Brew's formula blends small amounts of kava root, kratom leaf and caffeine to quickly and effectively enhance energy, reduce stress, and promote mental clarity. A native Hawaiian, Holloway, has been consuming kava-infused beverages for many years and was immediately drawn to the brand for its quality ingredients that support productivity and focus as well as recovery and relaxation.

New Brew’s first product, a 21+ Euphoric Seltzer has rapidly grown in popularity as a functional alternative to alcohol, coffee and energy drinks. New Brew is currently available in Citrus, Berry and Mango flavors in over 500 retailers nationwide and sold online at drinknewbrew.com. (PRNewswire)

"Seeing how New Brew has already become a part of my own rotation, I knew I had to get in early."

"It's an awesome product, but it's also about the company and the team," said Holloway. "New Brew is committed to quality in its ingredients, transparency in its labeling and marketing, and they are doing this with a broader mission rooted in their personal experience. Knowing the team, and seeing how New Brew has already become a part of my own rotation, I knew I had to get in early."

As an investor and official ambassador of New Brew, Holloway serves as an important link to athletes, to the people of Hawaii, and to an even broader audience of dedicated parents and hard workers.

"We are humbled and grateful that Max is now part of the New Brew family," said CEO Justin Wolf, who founded the company with his two brothers. "Max is in many ways the ideal partner for us, as a Hawaiian, as a champion athlete, as a family man with a kind soul. A lot of new beverage brands link up with celebrities for exposure, but this is more than that. In Max, we have found a real strategic partner."

